Turkey’s Tosyalı to build new wire rod plant in Iskenderun

Friday, 22 April 2022 12:34:54 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkey’s Ministry of Environment and Urbanization has announced that the environmental impact assessment (EIA) application made by Turkish steelmaker Tosyalı Demir Çelik Sanayi for its planned wire rod rolling mill project in Iskenderun has been approved and that the environmental impact assessment process has begun.

The plant with an investment cost of TRY 1 billion will include an annealing furnace with a maximum annual capacity of 937,500 mt and a wire rod rolling mill with an annual capacity of 900,000 mt.

In addition, the company’s new 3.5 million mt integrated flat steel mill is scheduled to start production at the end of 2022.