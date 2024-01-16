Turkey’s Tosyalı to build flat steel complex in Saudi Arabia

Tuesday, 16 January 2024 14:27:09 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkey-based Tosyalı Holding has announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with the National Industrial Development Center of Saudi Arabia to build a flat rolled steel production complex in the Ras Al Khair industrial zone in Saudi Arabia with the aim to expand its operations in the region.

The planned complex will have an annual production capacity of four million mt of hot rolled coil, cold rolled coil, galvanized coil, tinplate and electrical steel to be used in the automotive, food packaging, machinery and energy sectors. With the complex, Tosyalı will meet the demands of the Saudi market and strengthen its global export position.