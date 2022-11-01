﻿
Turkey’s scrap imports in September down 13.9 percent from August

Tuesday, 01 November 2022 12:16:53 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In September this year, Turkey’s scrap imports amounted to 1.39 million mt, down 13.9 percent month on month and falling by 13.3 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Steel Producers' Association (TCUD).

In the January-September period this year, Turkey’s steel scrap import volume decreased by 10.5 percent year on year to 16.88 million mt and the value of these imports amounted to $8.22 billion, down by 0.5 percent year on year. Looking at Turkey’s scrap imports in the given period in detail, the EU maintained its number one position among suppliers of Turkey’s scrap imports with a 52.2 percent share, followed by the US with 19.9 percent and the UK with a 9.9 percent share. Meanwhile, it is observed that in the given period Turkey’s scrap imports from the CIS region, the UK and the EU respectively declined by 60.1 percent, 13.9 percent and 12.1 percent as compared to the January-September period of 2021.

The main sources of Turkey’s scrap imports in January-September 2022 can be seen in the table below:

 

Imported tonnage Jan-Sept 2022 (thousand mt)

Change year on year (%)

US

3,248

+1.2

EU

8,603

-12.1

CIS

861

-60.1

UK

1,581

-13.9

Others

729

+0.3

Total

16,877

-10.5

The comparison of Turkey’s scrap imports in 2021 and 2022 can be seen in the graph below:


