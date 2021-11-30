Turkey’s scrap imports in October up by 8.5 percent from September

Tuesday, 30 November 2021 16:37:46 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In October this year, Turkey’s scrap imports increased as compared to September, while still showing an increase year on year.

The import volume in October alone came to 1.60 million mt, up approximately 8.5 percent month on month, according to the data provided by the Turkish Steel Producers' Association (TCUD).

During the January-October period, Turkey’s steel scrap import volume increased by 13 percent on year on year to 20.45 million metric tons. The value of these imports exceeded $8.9 billion, up 82 percent year on year. Looking at Turkey’s scrap imports in October in detail, the EU maintained its number one position among suppliers of Turkey’s scrap imports with a 51.6 percent share, followed by the US with 14.9 percent and the CIS with an 11.3 percent share.

The main sources of Turkey’s scrap imports in January-October 2021 can be seen in the table below:

Imported tonnage Jan-Oct 2021 (thousand mt) Change year on year (%) US 3,042 -18.8 EU 10,559 +13.6 CIS 2,318 +15.1 UK 1,974 +6.9 Others 2,560 +10.25 Total 20,453 +13

The number of bookings for November shipments is expected to be lower than the number of bookings for October shipments. Since the cumulative tonnages are already higher than last year, the volumes are expected to show another rise year on year. Turkey’s scrap imports had totaled 20.157 million metric tons in the January-November 2020 period, while the import volume in November 2020 alone came to around 2.061 million mt.

The comparison of Turkey’s scrap imports in 2020 and 2021 can be seen in the graph below: