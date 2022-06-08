﻿
Turkey’s rebar exports down 2.4 percent in January-April

Wednesday, 08 June 2022 11:32:07 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In April this year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 521,267 metric tons, down 23.1 percent compared to March and decreasing by 17.2 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $413.11 million, decreasing by 16.4 percent compared to March and up 8.9 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in the January-April period of this year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 2.24 million metric tons, down 2.4 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $1.64 billion, increasing by 30.9 percent compared to the same period of 2021.

In the given period, Turkey's largest rebar export destination was Israel which received 468,642 metric tons, up 36.6 percent year on year. Israel was followed by Yemen with 332,454 metric tons and Canada with 173,608 metric tons.

Turkey's top 10 rebar export destinations in January-April 2022:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-April 2022

January-April 2021

Y-o-y change (%)

April 2022

April 2021

Y-o-y change (%)

Israel

468,642

343,075

36.60

100,927

94,971

6.27

Yemen

332,454

308,777

7.67

72,942

137,234

-46.85

Canada

173,608

20,573

743.86

62,265

­ 20,573

202.65

USA

143,217

75,455

89.80

51,312

9,669

430.69

Albania

93,260

38,516

142.13

11,399

9,456

20.55

Romania

68,973

24,193

185.09

1,000

7,716

-87.04

UK

59,415

-

-

21,530

-

-

Jamaica

57,869

78,538

-26.32

10,415

34,006

-69.37

Chile

56,858

39,630

43.47

10,204

25,374

-59.79

Singapore

56,546

291,332

-80.59

-

101,040

-

Turkey's main rebar export destinations on country basis in the January-April period this year are presented below:


Tags: Rebar Longs Turkey Europe Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics 

