Turkey’s rebar exports down 2.4 percent in January-April

In April this year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 521,267 metric tons, down 23.1 percent compared to March and decreasing by 17.2 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $413.11 million, decreasing by 16.4 percent compared to March and up 8.9 percent year on year.
Meanwhile, in the January-April period of this year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 2.24 million metric tons, down 2.4 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $1.64 billion, increasing by 30.9 percent compared to the same period of 2021.
In the given period, Turkey's largest rebar export destination was Israel which received 468,642 metric tons, up 36.6 percent year on year. Israel was followed by Yemen with 332,454 metric tons and Canada with 173,608 metric tons.
Turkey's top 10 rebar export destinations in January-April 2022:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January-April 2022
|
January-April 2021
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
April 2022
|
April 2021
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
Israel
|
468,642
|
343,075
|
36.60
|
100,927
|
94,971
|
6.27
|
Yemen
|
332,454
|
308,777
|
7.67
|
72,942
|
137,234
|
-46.85
|
Canada
|
173,608
|
20,573
|
743.86
|
62,265
|
20,573
|
202.65
|
USA
|
143,217
|
75,455
|
89.80
|
51,312
|
9,669
|
430.69
|
Albania
|
93,260
|
38,516
|
142.13
|
11,399
|
9,456
|
20.55
|
Romania
|
68,973
|
24,193
|
185.09
|
1,000
|
7,716
|
-87.04
|
UK
|
59,415
|
-
|
-
|
21,530
|
-
|
-
|
Jamaica
|
57,869
|
78,538
|
-26.32
|
10,415
|
34,006
|
-69.37
|
Chile
|
56,858
|
39,630
|
43.47
|
10,204
|
25,374
|
-59.79
|
Singapore
|
56,546
|
291,332
|
-80.59
|
-
|
101,040
|
-
Turkey's main rebar export destinations on country basis in the January-April period this year are presented below: