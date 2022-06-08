Turkey’s rebar exports down 2.4 percent in January-April

Wednesday, 08 June 2022 11:32:07 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In April this year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 521,267 metric tons, down 23.1 percent compared to March and decreasing by 17.2 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $413.11 million, decreasing by 16.4 percent compared to March and up 8.9 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in the January-April period of this year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 2.24 million metric tons, down 2.4 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $1.64 billion, increasing by 30.9 percent compared to the same period of 2021.

In the given period, Turkey's largest rebar export destination was Israel which received 468,642 metric tons, up 36.6 percent year on year. Israel was followed by Yemen with 332,454 metric tons and Canada with 173,608 metric tons.

Turkey's top 10 rebar export destinations in January-April 2022:

Country Amount (mt) January-April 2022 January-April 2021 Y-o-y change (%) April 2022 April 2021 Y-o-y change (%) Israel 468,642 343,075 36.60 100,927 94,971 6.27 Yemen 332,454 308,777 7.67 72,942 137,234 -46.85 Canada 173,608 20,573 743.86 62,265 ­ 20,573 202.65 USA 143,217 75,455 89.80 51,312 9,669 430.69 Albania 93,260 38,516 142.13 11,399 9,456 20.55 Romania 68,973 24,193 185.09 1,000 7,716 -87.04 UK 59,415 - - 21,530 - - Jamaica 57,869 78,538 -26.32 10,415 34,006 -69.37 Chile 56,858 39,630 43.47 10,204 25,374 -59.79 Singapore 56,546 291,332 -80.59 - 101,040 -

