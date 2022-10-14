Turkey’s rebar exports down 16 percent in January-August

In August this year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 583,602 metric tons, up 54.5 percent compared to July and decreasing by 5.4 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $384.50 million, increasing by 35.6 percent compared to July and down 10.8 percent year on year.
Meanwhile, in the January-August period of this year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 4.05 million metric tons, down 16.0 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $3.04 billion, increasing by 4.4 percent compared to the same period of 2021.
In the given period, Turkey's largest rebar export destination was Israel which received 697,975 metric tons, up 0.3 percent year on year. Israel was followed by Yemen with 489,165 metric tons and the US with 326,052 metric tons.
Turkey's top 10 rebar export destinations in January-August 2022:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January-August 2022
|
January-August 2021
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
August 2022
|
August 2021
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
Israel
|
697,975
|
695,895
|
0.30
|
84,317
|
115,014
|
-26.69
|
Yemen
|
489,165
|
577,744
|
-15.33
|
86,630
|
67,460
|
28.42
|
USA
|
326,052
|
163,279
|
99.69
|
48,606
|
9,813
|
395.32
|
Canada
|
211,516
|
143,226
|
47.68
|
20,000
|
35,517
|
-43.69
|
Albania
|
165,434
|
70,453
|
134.81
|
27,631
|
1,850
|
1393.57
|
Jamaica
|
131,404
|
114,289
|
14.98
|
10,908
|
7,681
|
42.01
|
Senegal
|
128,409
|
104,839
|
22.48
|
40,181
|
34,071
|
17.93
|
Romania
|
115,270
|
59,558
|
93.54
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
UK
|
113,986
|
21,522
|
429.63
|
11,205
|
11,953
|
-6.26
|
Singapore
|
109,147
|
583,301
|
-81.29
|
52,601
|
50,238
|
4.70
