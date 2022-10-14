Turkey’s rebar exports down 16 percent in January-August

Friday, 14 October 2022 11:46:20 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In August this year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 583,602 metric tons, up 54.5 percent compared to July and decreasing by 5.4 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $384.50 million, increasing by 35.6 percent compared to July and down 10.8 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in the January-August period of this year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 4.05 million metric tons, down 16.0 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $3.04 billion, increasing by 4.4 percent compared to the same period of 2021.

In the given period, Turkey's largest rebar export destination was Israel which received 697,975 metric tons, up 0.3 percent year on year. Israel was followed by Yemen with 489,165 metric tons and the US with 326,052 metric tons.

Turkey's top 10 rebar export destinations in January-August 2022:

Country Amount (mt) January-August 2022 January-August 2021 Y-o-y change (%) August 2022 August 2021 Y-o-y change (%) Israel 697,975 695,895 0.30 84,317 115,014 -26.69 Yemen 489,165 577,744 -15.33 86,630 67,460 28.42 USA 326,052 163,279 99.69 48,606 9,813 395.32 Canada 211,516 143,226 47.68 20,000 35,517 -43.69 Albania 165,434 70,453 134.81 27,631 1,850 1393.57 Jamaica 131,404 114,289 14.98 10,908 7,681 42.01 Senegal 128,409 104,839 22.48 40,181 34,071 17.93 Romania 115,270 59,558 93.54 - - - UK 113,986 21,522 429.63 11,205 11,953 -6.26 Singapore 109,147 583,301 -81.29 52,601 50,238 4.70

