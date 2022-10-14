﻿
Turkey’s rebar exports down 16 percent in January-August

Friday, 14 October 2022 11:46:20 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In August this year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 583,602 metric tons, up 54.5 percent compared to July and decreasing by 5.4 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $384.50 million, increasing by 35.6 percent compared to July and down 10.8 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in the January-August period of this year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 4.05 million metric tons, down 16.0 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $3.04 billion, increasing by 4.4 percent compared to the same period of 2021.

In the given period, Turkey's largest rebar export destination was Israel which received 697,975 metric tons, up 0.3 percent year on year. Israel was followed by Yemen with 489,165 metric tons and the US with 326,052 metric tons.

Turkey's top 10 rebar export destinations in January-August 2022:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-August 2022

January-August 2021

Y-o-y change (%)

August 2022

August 2021

Y-o-y change (%)

Israel

697,975

695,895

0.30

84,317

115,014

-26.69

Yemen

489,165

577,744

-15.33

86,630

67,460

28.42

USA

326,052

163,279

99.69

48,606

9,813

395.32

Canada

211,516

143,226

47.68

20,000

35,517

-43.69

Albania

165,434

70,453

134.81

27,631

1,850

1393.57

Jamaica

131,404

114,289

14.98

10,908

7,681

42.01

Senegal

128,409

104,839

22.48

40,181

34,071

17.93

Romania

115,270

59,558

93.54

-

-

-

UK

113,986

21,522

429.63

11,205

11,953

-6.26

Singapore

109,147

583,301

-81.29

52,601

50,238

4.70

Turkey's main rebar export destinations on country basis in the January-August period this year are presented below:


