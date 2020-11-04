Turkey’s rebar exports decrease by 6 percent in January-September

In September this year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 478,472 metric tons, up 44.6 percent compared to August and decreasing by 8.6 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $203.23 million, increasing by 46.3 percent compared to August and down 13.1 percent year on year.
Meanwhile, in the January-September period of this year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 3.93 million metric tons, down 6.0 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $1.66 billion, decreasing by 15.1 percent compared to the same period of 2019.
In the given period, Turkey's largest rebar export destination was Yemen which received 696,945 metric tons, up 8.58 percent year on year. Yemen was followed by Israel with 635,734 metric tons and the US with 362,015 metric tons.
Turkey's top 10 rebar export destinations in January-September 2020:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January-September 2020
|
January-September 2019
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
September 2020
|
September 2019
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
Yemen
|
696,945
|
641,868
|
8.58
|
19,905
|
45,647
|
-56.39
|
Israel
|
635,734
|
626,979
|
1.40
|
111,895
|
80,945
|
38.24
|
US
|
362,015
|
70,380
|
414.37
|
39,952
|
32,842
|
21.65
|
Hong Kong
|
314,061
|
161,240
|
94.78
|
107,097
|
51,596
|
107.57
|
Singapore
|
234,242
|
490,346
|
-52.23
|
-
|
103,262
|
-
|
Ethiopia
|
134,432
|
205,132
|
-34.47
|
10,763
|
53,911
|
-80.04
|
Djibouti
|
102,136
|
125,495
|
-18.61
|
8,687
|
12,623
|
-31.18
|
Jamaica
|
93,673
|
87,965
|
6.49
|
16,306
|
-
|
-
|
Lebanon
|
93,208
|
81,801
|
13.94
|
18,273
|
12,448
|
46.79
|
Iraq
|
87,176
|
81,669
|
6.74
|
13,407
|
12,571
|
6.65
