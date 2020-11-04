﻿
English
Turkey’s rebar exports decrease by 6 percent in January-September

Wednesday, 04 November 2020 10:28:47 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In September this year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 478,472 metric tons, up 44.6 percent compared to August and decreasing by 8.6 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $203.23 million, increasing by 46.3 percent compared to August and down 13.1 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in the January-September period of this year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 3.93 million metric tons, down 6.0 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $1.66 billion, decreasing by 15.1 percent compared to the same period of 2019.

In the given period, Turkey's largest rebar export destination was Yemen which received 696,945 metric tons, up 8.58 percent year on year. Yemen was followed by Israel with 635,734 metric tons and the US with 362,015 metric tons.

Turkey's top 10 rebar export destinations in January-September 2020:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-September 2020

January-September 2019

Y-o-y change (%)

September 2020

September 2019

Y-o-y change (%)

Yemen

696,945

641,868

8.58

19,905

45,647

-56.39

Israel

635,734

626,979

1.40

111,895

80,945

38.24

US

362,015

70,380

414.37

39,952

32,842

21.65

Hong Kong

314,061

161,240

94.78

107,097

51,596

107.57

Singapore

234,242

490,346

-52.23

-

103,262

-

Ethiopia

134,432

205,132

-34.47

10,763

53,911

-80.04

Djibouti

102,136

125,495

-18.61

8,687

12,623

-31.18

Jamaica

93,673

87,965

6.49

16,306

-

-

Lebanon

93,208

81,801

13.94

18,273

12,448

46.79

Iraq

87,176

81,669

6.74

13,407

12,571

6.65

Turkey's main rebar export destinations on country basis in the January-September period this year are presented below:


