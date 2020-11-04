Turkey’s rebar exports decrease by 6 percent in January-September

Wednesday, 04 November 2020 10:28:47 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In September this year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 478,472 metric tons, up 44.6 percent compared to August and decreasing by 8.6 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $203.23 million, increasing by 46.3 percent compared to August and down 13.1 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in the January-September period of this year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 3.93 million metric tons, down 6.0 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $1.66 billion, decreasing by 15.1 percent compared to the same period of 2019.

In the given period, Turkey's largest rebar export destination was Yemen which received 696,945 metric tons, up 8.58 percent year on year. Yemen was followed by Israel with 635,734 metric tons and the US with 362,015 metric tons.

Turkey's top 10 rebar export destinations in January-September 2020:

Country Amount (mt) January-September 2020 January-September 2019 Y-o-y change (%) September 2020 September 2019 Y-o-y change (%) Yemen 696,945 641,868 8.58 19,905 45,647 -56.39 Israel 635,734 626,979 1.40 111,895 80,945 38.24 US 362,015 70,380 414.37 39,952 32,842 21.65 Hong Kong 314,061 161,240 94.78 107,097 51,596 107.57 Singapore 234,242 490,346 -52.23 - 103,262 - Ethiopia 134,432 205,132 -34.47 10,763 53,911 -80.04 Djibouti 102,136 125,495 -18.61 8,687 12,623 -31.18 Jamaica 93,673 87,965 6.49 16,306 - - Lebanon 93,208 81,801 13.94 18,273 12,448 46.79 Iraq 87,176 81,669 6.74 13,407 12,571 6.65

Turkey's main rebar export destinations on country basis in the January-September period this year are presented below: