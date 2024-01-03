﻿
English
Turkey’s rebar exports decrease by 40.8 percent in Jan-Nov

Wednesday, 03 January 2024 11:16:43 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In November last year, Turkey’s rebar exports amounted to 281,001 metric tons, down by 2.6 percent compared to October and up by 3.6 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $160.07 million, declining by 5.9 percent compared to the previous month and by 12.2 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in the January-November period last year, Turkey’s rebar exports amounted to 3.06 million metric tons, down by 40.8 percent compared to the same period of the previous year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $1.93 billion, falling by 49.4 percent year on year.

In the given period, Turkey’s largest rebar export destination was Israel which received 666,829 mt, down 30.7 percent year on year. Israel was followed by Yemen with 638,313 mt, up 0.5 percent, and Ethiopia with 232,175 mt, up 198.0 percent, both on year-on-year basis.


