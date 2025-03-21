Turkey’s pig iron imports up 38.5 percent in January

In January this year, Turkey's pig iron import volume increased by 38.5 percent year on year and went down by 14.8 month on month to 158,645 metric tons, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $60.71 million, up 24.7 percent year on year and down 12.1 percent month on month.

Turkey’s pig iron imports - January 2025

In the given month, Turkey imported 96,022 mt of pig iron from Russia, ahead of Indonesia which supplied 47,083 mt in the given month and Kazakhstan which supplied 15,541 mt of pig iron.

Turkey 's pig iron import sources in January are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January 2025 January 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Russia 96,022 92,281 4.1 Indonesia 47,083 - - Kazakhstan 15,541 2,141 625.9

Shares in Turkey’s pig iron imports - January 2025