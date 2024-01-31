﻿
Turkey’s Kocaer Çelik receives new steel orders from Americas and MENA region

Wednesday, 31 January 2024 10:33:57 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Turkey-based steelmaker Kocaer Çelik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. (Kocaer Çelik) has announced that it has received value-added steel orders from the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and the American continent amounting to a total value of $27.27 million since the beginning of the year.

The orders in question, mainly to the energy sector, are expected to have a positive impact on the company’s turnover.

Supplying 53 percent of its international sales to the American continent and 19 percent to the MENA region in 2022, the company has made a strong start to 2024 in terms of exports.


