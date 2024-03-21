﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey’s Kocaer Çelik posts higher net profit and sales volume for 2023

Thursday, 21 March 2024 12:23:07 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Turkey-based steel producer Kocaer Çelik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. (Kocaer Çelik) has announced its financial and operational results for 2023.

In the full year, Kocaer Çelik achieved a net profit of TRY 1.18 billion ($36.55 million) compared to a net profit of TRY 970.05 million in the previous year. The company registered an operating profit of TRY 1.8 billion ($55.63 million) in 2023, up by three percent year on year. Kocaer Çelik’s sales revenues decreased by 14.2 percent year on year to TRY 15.09 billion ($465.35 million).

Meanwhile, the company’s EBITDA in 2023 increased by 6.5 percent year on year to TRY 2.23 billion ($68.73 million), while its EBITDA margin increased to 14.8 percent from 11.9 percent.

In the given period, Kocaer Çelik’s product sales volume amounted to 561,458 mt, rising by 5.3 percent year on year despite the contraction in the Turkish steel industry and the decline in export volumes in 2023. In the given year, the share of the company’s value-added products in its total sales volume decreased to 39.4 percent, from 42.0 percent in 2022. The company mainly prefers order-based production and operates with a minimum stock of products and raw materials.

According to the company’s statement, despite the 32-day production suspension at the A2 plant in Aliağa, Izmir in May 2023, Kocaer’s sales volume increased throughout the year.


Tags: Turkey Europe Steelmaking Fin. Reports 

Similar articles

Turkey’s Erciyas Çelik Boru’s sales revenues up 134.8% in 2023

13 Mar | Steel News

Turkey-based Çemtaş posts lower net profit and sales revenues for 2023

08 Mar | Steel News

Turkey’s OYAK Mining Metallurgy Group sees lower net profit and output in 2023

26 Feb | Steel News

Turkey’s Erciyas Çelik Boru more than doubles its sales revenue in Jan-Sept

10 Nov | Steel News

Turkey’s Çelik Halat ve Tel Sanayii posts net loss for Jan-Sept

09 Nov | Steel News

Turkey-based IDC posts net loss for January-September

08 Nov | Steel News

Turkey’s Kardemir posts lower net profit and higher sales revenues for Jan-Sept

07 Nov | Steel News

Borusan Mannesmann’s sales revenues rise by 73.4% in Jan-Sept

06 Nov | Steel News

Turkey’s Kocaer Çelik posts higher net profit for Jan-Sept

02 Nov | Steel News

Turkey’s Yükselen Çelik posts lower financial results for Jan-Sept amid unfavorable market conditions 

02 Nov | Steel News