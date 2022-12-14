Turkey’s Kocaer Çelik establishes new company in Ireland

Wednesday, 14 December 2022 14:20:29 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkey-based steelmaker Kocaer Çelik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. (Kocaer Çelik) has announced that it has established a new company, Kocaer Steel Ireland Ltd, under the umbrella of its UK-based subsidiary Kocaer Steel UK, in line with its strategies to expand overseas distribution chains and increase access to export markets.

Kocaer Steel Ireland is aimed to strengthen the company’s overseas distribution chains and increase its international brand recognition and brand value.

Kocaer Steel has an annual production capacity of 800,000 mt of steel profiles and 100,000 mt of galvanized steel, while Kocaer Steel UK has a total 20,000 m2 warehouse storage capacity in Cardiff and Warrenpoint.