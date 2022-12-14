﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey’s Kocaer Çelik establishes new company in Ireland

Wednesday, 14 December 2022 14:20:29 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Turkey-based steelmaker Kocaer Çelik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.Ş. (Kocaer Çelik) has announced that it has established a new company, Kocaer Steel Ireland Ltd, under the umbrella of its UK-based subsidiary Kocaer Steel UK, in line with its strategies to expand overseas distribution chains and increase access to export markets.

Kocaer Steel Ireland is aimed to strengthen the company’s overseas distribution chains and increase its international brand recognition and brand value. 

Kocaer Steel has an annual production capacity of 800,000 mt of steel profiles and 100,000 mt of galvanized steel, while Kocaer Steel UK has a total 20,000 m2 warehouse storage capacity in Cardiff and Warrenpoint.


Tags: Ireland Europe Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Turkey’s steel pipe exports up 52.9% in May

09 Jun | Steel News

Stemcor appointed as NSSC’s sales agent in UK and Ireland

10 Jul | Steel News

EUROMETAL: Germany leads the European economy

20 Jul | Steel News

EU-27 new industrial orders rise slightly in April from March

22 Jun | Steel News

EU industrial rebound to boost steel use by 4.9 percent in 2011

20 Apr | Steel News

How are international buyers reacting to the wire rod price hikes?

09 Dec | Longs and Billet

Insteel acquires certain assets of Ivy Steel & Wire for $51 million

22 Nov | Steel News

Anglo American sells zinc assets for $1.34 billion

10 May | Steel News

Turkey’s steel pipe exports up 52.9% in May

09 Jun | Steel News

Stemcor appointed as NSSC’s sales agent in UK and Ireland

10 Jul | Steel News