Friday, 09 October 2020 17:12:49 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkish integrated long steel producer Kardemir Karabuk Demir Celik Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S. (Kardemir) has announced that it has added South America to its export destinations, which already include European, African and Middle Eastern countries. Accordingly, the company stated that it exported wire rod to Brazil for the first time.

Kardemir said it aims to increase its export figures by focusing on high value-added steel production and to contribute to the foreign currency input of Turkey.