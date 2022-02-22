Turkey's iron ore imports up 14.1 percent in 2021

Tuesday, 22 February 2022 11:46:42 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In December last year, Turkey's iron ore imports totaled 1.22 million mt, increasing by 30.6 percent compared to November and down 33.5 percent as compared to the same month of 2020, according to the statistics provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports increased by 54.1 percent to $168.1 million year on year, while up 14.1 percent as compared to November.



Meanwhile, in 2021, Turkey's iron ore imports amounted to 11.26 million metric tons, up 14.1 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $2.05 billion, increasing by 94.7 percent compared to 2020.

In the given period, Turkey's iron ore imports from Brazil stood at 5.82 million mt, up 8.4 percent year on year. Brazil was followed by Sweden which supplied 1.57 million mt, while Turkey's iron ore imports from Russia in the given period amounted to 1.25 million mt.

Turkey's iron ore import sources in 2021 are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-December 2021 January-December 2020 Change (%) December 2021 December 2020 Change (%) Brazil 5,818,393 5,367,954 8,39 743,630 509,331 46 Sweden 1,565,983 2,135,435 -26,67 166,550 164,982 0.95 Russia 1,250,172 1,229,602 1,67 31,521 62,418 -49.50 Ukraine 1,184,546 599,437 97,61 33,002 154,158 -78.59 S. Africa 685,256 344,853 98,71 173,240 20 - Finland 530,694 - - 71,327 - - Mali 143,807 22,521 538,55 - - - US 61,292 - - - -

Turkey's iron ore import sources in 2021 can be seen in the graph below: