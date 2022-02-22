﻿
English
Turkey's iron ore imports up 14.1 percent in 2021

Tuesday, 22 February 2022 11:46:42 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In December last year, Turkey's iron ore imports totaled 1.22 million mt, increasing by 30.6 percent compared to November and down 33.5 percent as compared to the same month of 2020, according to the statistics provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports increased by 54.1 percent to $168.1 million year on year, while up 14.1 percent as compared to November.


Meanwhile, in 2021, Turkey's iron ore imports amounted to 11.26 million metric tons, up 14.1 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $2.05 billion, increasing by 94.7 percent compared to 2020.

In the given period, Turkey's iron ore imports from Brazil stood at 5.82 million mt, up 8.4 percent year on year. Brazil was followed by Sweden which supplied 1.57 million mt, while Turkey's iron ore imports from Russia in the given period amounted to 1.25 million mt.

Turkey's iron ore import sources in 2021 are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-December 2021

January-December 2020

Change (%)

December 2021

December 2020

Change (%)

Brazil

5,818,393

5,367,954

8,39

743,630

509,331

46

Sweden

1,565,983

2,135,435

-26,67

166,550

164,982

0.95

Russia

1,250,172

1,229,602

1,67

31,521

62,418

-49.50

Ukraine

1,184,546

599,437

97,61

33,002

154,158

-78.59

S. Africa

685,256

344,853

98,71

173,240

20

-

Finland

530,694

-

-

71,327

-

-

Mali

143,807

22,521

538,55

-

-

-

US

61,292

-

-

-

  

-

Turkey's iron ore import sources in 2021 can be seen in the graph below:


