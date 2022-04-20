Turkey’s iron ore imports decrease 6.5 percent in January-February

Wednesday, 20 April 2022 11:38:48 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In February this year, Turkey's iron ore imports totaled 849,722 mt, increasing by 18.3 percent compared to January and up 114.1 percent as compared to the same month of 2021, according to the statistics provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports increased by 41.9 percent to $93.3 million year on year, while down 9.2 percent as compared to January.



In January-February this year, Turkey's iron ore imports amounted to 1.56 million mt, down 6.5 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 13.8 percent to $196.1 million, both compared to same period of 2021.

In the given month, Turkey's iron ore imports from Brazil stood at 507,576 mt, down 44.7 percent year on year. Brazil was followed by South Africa which supplied 335,925 mt, while Turkey's iron ore imports from Sweden in the given month amounted to 329,993 mt.

Turkey's top iron ore import sources in January-February this year are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-February 2022 January-February 2021 Change (%) February 2022 February 2021 Change (%) Brazil 507,576 918,158 -44.72 337,197 126,401 166.77 S. Africa 335,925 172,429 94.82 237,695 67,780 250.69 Sweden 329,993 164,973 100.03 164,993 - - Russia 167,568 236,958 -29.28 109,740 96,499 13.72 Ukraine 156,116 155,373 0.48 - 80,492 - Finland 70,851 - - - - -

Turkey's iron ore import sources in January-February can be seen in the graph below: