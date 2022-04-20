﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey’s iron ore imports decrease 6.5 percent in January-February

Wednesday, 20 April 2022 11:38:48 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In February this year, Turkey's iron ore imports totaled 849,722 mt, increasing by 18.3 percent compared to January and up 114.1 percent as compared to the same month of 2021, according to the statistics provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports increased by 41.9 percent to $93.3 million year on year, while down 9.2 percent as compared to January.


In January-February this year, Turkey's iron ore imports amounted to 1.56 million mt, down 6.5 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 13.8 percent to $196.1 million, both compared to same period of 2021.

In the given month, Turkey's iron ore imports from Brazil stood at 507,576 mt, down 44.7 percent year on year. Brazil was followed by South Africa which supplied 335,925 mt, while Turkey's iron ore imports from Sweden in the given month amounted to 329,993 mt.

Turkey's top iron ore import sources in January-February this year are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-February 2022

January-February 2021

Change (%)

February 2022

February 2021

Change (%)

Brazil

507,576

918,158

-44.72

337,197

126,401

166.77

S. Africa

335,925

172,429

94.82

237,695

67,780

250.69

Sweden

329,993

164,973

100.03

164,993

-

-

Russia

167,568

236,958

-29.28

109,740

96,499

13.72

Ukraine

156,116

155,373

0.48

-

80,492

-

Finland

70,851

-

-

-

-

-

Turkey's iron ore import sources in January-February can be seen in the graph below:


Tags: iron ore raw mat Turkey Europe steelmaking production 

Similar articles

23 Mar

Turkey’s iron ore imports decrease 43.7 percent in January
22 Feb

Turkey's iron ore imports up 14.1 percent in 2021
27 Dec

Turkey's iron ore imports up 9.9 percent in January-October
21 Oct

Turkey's iron ore imports up 16.4 percent in January-August
19 Aug

Turkey's iron ore imports up 8.1 percent in H1
13 Mar

MMK Turkey does not plan to produce hot rolled sheet in 2014