Turkey's iron ore imports up 12.6 percent in January-July

Thursday, 16 September 2021 11:49:14 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In July this year, Turkey's iron ore imports totaled 996,211 mt, decreasing by 10.8 percent compared to June and down 16.3 percent as compared to the same month of 2020, according to the statistics provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports decreased by 61.1 percent to $216.20 million year on year, while down 4.7 percent as compared to June.

Meanwhile, in the January-July period of this year, Turkey's iron ore imports amounted to 6.48 million metric tons, up 12.6 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $1.15 billion, increasing by 106 percent compared to the same period of 2020.

In the given period, Turkey's iron ore imports from Brazil stood at 3.2 million mt, up 0.56 percent year on year. Brazil was followed by Sweden which supplied 1.07 million mt, while Turkey's iron ore imports from Russia in the given period amounted to 862,488 mt.

Turkey's iron ore import sources in the January-July period are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-July 2021

January-July 2020

Change (%)

July 2021

July 2020

Change (%)

Brazil

3,195,876

3,178,025

0.56

484,621

514,646

-5.83

Sweden

1,069,492

1,310,833

-18.41

164,976

165,026

-0.03

Russia

862,488

743,714

15.97

91,943

239,306

-61.58

Ukraine

728,282

177,660

309.93

156,331

99,005

57.90

S. Africa

344,529

344,833

-0.09

-

171,885

-

Mali

143,807

-

-

23,713

-

-

Finland

74,603

-

-

74,602

-

-

Turkey's iron ore import sources in the first seven months this year can be seen in the graph below:


