Turkey's iron ore imports up 12.6 percent in January-July

Thursday, 16 September 2021 11:49:14 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In July this year, Turkey's iron ore imports totaled 996,211 mt, decreasing by 10.8 percent compared to June and down 16.3 percent as compared to the same month of 2020, according to the statistics provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports decreased by 61.1 percent to $216.20 million year on year, while down 4.7 percent as compared to June.

Meanwhile, in the January-July period of this year, Turkey's iron ore imports amounted to 6.48 million metric tons, up 12.6 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $1.15 billion, increasing by 106 percent compared to the same period of 2020.

In the given period, Turkey's iron ore imports from Brazil stood at 3.2 million mt, up 0.56 percent year on year. Brazil was followed by Sweden which supplied 1.07 million mt, while Turkey's iron ore imports from Russia in the given period amounted to 862,488 mt.

Turkey's iron ore import sources in the January-July period are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-July 2021 January-July 2020 Change (%) July 2021 July 2020 Change (%) Brazil 3,195,876 3,178,025 0.56 484,621 514,646 -5.83 Sweden 1,069,492 1,310,833 -18.41 164,976 165,026 -0.03 Russia 862,488 743,714 15.97 91,943 239,306 -61.58 Ukraine 728,282 177,660 309.93 156,331 99,005 57.90 S. Africa 344,529 344,833 -0.09 - 171,885 - Mali 143,807 - - 23,713 - - Finland 74,603 - - 74,602 - -

