﻿
Turkey’s iron ore imports increase 0.2 percent in January-June

Friday, 12 August 2022 12:25:47 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In June this year, Turkey's iron ore imports totaled 1.26 million mt, increasing by 156.6 percent compared to May and up 12.4 percent as compared to the same month of 2021, according to the statistics provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports increased by 6.9 percent to $220.8 million year on year, while up 103.8 percent as compared to May.

In January-June this year, Turkey's iron ore imports amounted to 5.50 million mt, up 0.2 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 12.5 percent to $813.8 million, both compared to the same period of 2021.

In the given period, Turkey's iron ore imports from Brazil stood at 2.30 million mt, down 15.3 percent year on year. Brazil was followed by South Africa which supplied 1.02 million mt, while Turkey's iron ore imports from Sweden in the given period amounted to 824,302 mt.

Turkey's top iron ore import sources in January-June this year are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-June 2022

January-June 2021

Change (%)

June 2022

June 2021

Change (%)

Brazil

2,297,370

2,711,254

-15.27

626,797

669,006

-6.31

S. Africa

1,017,706

344,509

195.41

167,595

-

-

Sweden

824,302

904,515

-8.87

164,969

165,000

-0.02

India

435,186

-

-

128,192

-

-

Ukraine

354,414

571,950

-38.03

119,140

-

-

Russia

282,065

770,544

-63.39

31,291

178,096

-82.43

Finland

141,701

-

-

-

-

-

Mali

93,653

120,093

-22.02

18,096

43,669

-58.56

Norway

49,503

-

-

-

-

-

Turkey's iron ore import sources in January-June can be seen in the graph below:


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Turkey Europe Imp/exp Statistics 

