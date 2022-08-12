Turkey’s iron ore imports increase 0.2 percent in January-June

Friday, 12 August 2022 12:25:47 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In June this year, Turkey's iron ore imports totaled 1.26 million mt, increasing by 156.6 percent compared to May and up 12.4 percent as compared to the same month of 2021, according to the statistics provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports increased by 6.9 percent to $220.8 million year on year, while up 103.8 percent as compared to May.

In January-June this year, Turkey's iron ore imports amounted to 5.50 million mt, up 0.2 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 12.5 percent to $813.8 million, both compared to the same period of 2021.

In the given period, Turkey's iron ore imports from Brazil stood at 2.30 million mt, down 15.3 percent year on year. Brazil was followed by South Africa which supplied 1.02 million mt, while Turkey's iron ore imports from Sweden in the given period amounted to 824,302 mt.

Turkey's top iron ore import sources in January-June this year are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-June 2022 January-June 2021 Change (%) June 2022 June 2021 Change (%) Brazil 2,297,370 2,711,254 -15.27 626,797 669,006 -6.31 S. Africa 1,017,706 344,509 195.41 167,595 - - Sweden 824,302 904,515 -8.87 164,969 165,000 -0.02 India 435,186 - - 128,192 - - Ukraine 354,414 571,950 -38.03 119,140 - - Russia 282,065 770,544 -63.39 31,291 178,096 -82.43 Finland 141,701 - - - - - Mali 93,653 120,093 -22.02 18,096 43,669 -58.56 Norway 49,503 - - - - -

