Turkey's iron ore imports down two percent in January-November

Tuesday, 26 January 2021 14:10:14 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In November last year, Turkey's iron ore imports totaled 673,182 mt, decreasing by 33.3 percent compared to October and up 42.1 percent as compared to the same month of 2019, according to the statistics provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports increased by 91.2 percent to $86.29 million year on year, while down 33.3 percent as compared to October.

Meanwhile, in the January-November period of last year, Turkey's iron ore imports amounted to 8.96 million metric tons, down 2.0 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $941.95 million, decreasing by 4.9 percent compared to the same period of 2019.

In the given period, Turkey's iron ore imports from Brazil stood at 4.86 million mt, down 3.2 percent year on year. Brazil was followed by Sweden which supplied 1.97 million mt, while Turkey's iron ore imports from Russia in the given period amounted to 1.17 million mt.

Turkey's iron ore import sources in the January-November period are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-November 2020

January-November 2019

Change (%)

November 2020

November 2019

Change (%)

Brazil

4,858,623

5,019,230

-3.20

413,405

338,122

22.27

Sweden

1,970,400

1,346,452

46.34

164,052

-

-

Russia

1,167,176

543,452

114.77

95,701

29,302

226.60

Ukraine

445,278

467,014

-4.65

-

45,003

-

S. Africa

344,834

505,056

-31.72

-

-

-

Canada

172,943

669,473

-74.17

-

-

-

Turkey's iron ore import sources in the first 11 months last year can be seen in the graph below:


