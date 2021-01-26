Turkey's iron ore imports down two percent in January-November

Tuesday, 26 January 2021 14:10:14 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In November last year, Turkey's iron ore imports totaled 673,182 mt, decreasing by 33.3 percent compared to October and up 42.1 percent as compared to the same month of 2019, according to the statistics provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports increased by 91.2 percent to $86.29 million year on year, while down 33.3 percent as compared to October.

Meanwhile, in the January-November period of last year, Turkey's iron ore imports amounted to 8.96 million metric tons, down 2.0 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $941.95 million, decreasing by 4.9 percent compared to the same period of 2019.

In the given period, Turkey's iron ore imports from Brazil stood at 4.86 million mt, down 3.2 percent year on year. Brazil was followed by Sweden which supplied 1.97 million mt, while Turkey's iron ore imports from Russia in the given period amounted to 1.17 million mt.

Turkey's iron ore import sources in the January-November period are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-November 2020 January-November 2019 Change (%) November 2020 November 2019 Change (%) Brazil 4,858,623 5,019,230 -3.20 413,405 338,122 22.27 Sweden 1,970,400 1,346,452 46.34 164,052 - - Russia 1,167,176 543,452 114.77 95,701 29,302 226.60 Ukraine 445,278 467,014 -4.65 - 45,003 - S. Africa 344,834 505,056 -31.72 - - - Canada 172,943 669,473 -74.17 - - -

Turkey's iron ore import sources in the first 11 months last year can be seen in the graph below: