Turkey's iron ore imports down 8.3 percent in January-September

Wednesday, 18 November 2020 15:37:33 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In September this year, Turkey's iron ore imports totaled 723,383 mt, decreasing by 9.4 percent compared to August and down 6.7 percent as compared to the same month of 2019, according to the statistics provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports decreased by 20.4 percent to $81.28 million year on year, down 8.5 percent as compared to August.

Meanwhile, in the January-September period of this year, Turkey's iron ore imports amounted to 7.28 million metric tons, down 8.3 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $726.33 million, decreasing by 15.2 percent compared to the same period of 2019.

In the given period, Turkey's iron ore imports from Brazil stood at 4.03 million mt, down 5.06 percent year on year. Brazil was followed by Sweden which supplied 1.48 million mt, while Turkey's iron ore imports from Russia in the given period amounted to 970,141 mt.

Turkey's iron ore import sources in the January-September period are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-September 2020 January-September 2019 Change (%) September 2020 September 2019 Change (%) Brazil 4,028,029 4,242,598 -5.06 472,528 490,237 -3.61 Sweden 1,475,906 1,196,447 23.36 - - - Russia 970,141 411,145 135.96 143,625 29,700 383.59 S. Africa 344,834 505,056 -31.72 - - - Ukraine 284,866 377,907 -24.62 107,205 29,154 267.72 Canada 172,943 669,473 -74.17 - 164,259 -

Turkey's iron ore import sources in the first nine months of last year can be seen in the graph below: