Turkey's iron ore imports down 8.3 percent in January-September

Wednesday, 18 November 2020 15:37:33 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In September this year, Turkey's iron ore imports totaled 723,383 mt, decreasing by 9.4 percent compared to August and down 6.7 percent as compared to the same month of 2019, according to the statistics provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports decreased by 20.4 percent to $81.28 million year on year, down 8.5 percent as compared to August.

Meanwhile, in the January-September period of this year, Turkey's iron ore imports amounted to 7.28 million metric tons, down 8.3 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $726.33 million, decreasing by 15.2 percent compared to the same period of 2019.

In the given period, Turkey's iron ore imports from Brazil stood at 4.03 million mt, down 5.06 percent year on year. Brazil was followed by Sweden which supplied 1.48 million mt, while Turkey's iron ore imports from Russia in the given period amounted to 970,141 mt.

Turkey's iron ore import sources in the January-September period are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-September 2020

January-September 2019

Change (%)

September 2020

September 2019

Change (%)

Brazil

4,028,029

4,242,598

-5.06

472,528

490,237

-3.61

Sweden

1,475,906

1,196,447

23.36

-

-

-

Russia

970,141

411,145

135.96

143,625

29,700

383.59

S. Africa

344,834

505,056

-31.72

-

-

-

Ukraine

284,866

377,907

-24.62

107,205

29,154

267.72

Canada

172,943

669,473

-74.17

-

164,259

-

Turkey's iron ore import sources in the first nine months of last year can be seen in the graph below:

 


