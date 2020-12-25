Turkey's iron ore imports down 4.4 percent in January-October

Friday, 25 December 2020 16:05:52 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In October this year, Turkey's iron ore imports totaled 1.01 million mt, increasing by 39.5 percent compared to September and up 37.2 percent as compared to the same month of 2019, according to the statistics provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports increased by 45.9 percent to $129.32 million year on year, up 59.1 percent as compared to September.

Meanwhile, in the January-October period of this year, Turkey's iron ore imports amounted to 8.29 million metric tons, down 4.4 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $855.65 million, decreasing by 9.5 percent compared to the same period of 2019.

In the given period, Turkey's iron ore imports from Brazil stood at 4.45 million mt, down 5.04 percent year on year. Brazil was followed by Sweden which supplied 1.81 million mt, while Turkey's iron ore imports from Russia in the given period amounted to 1.07 million mt.

Turkey's iron ore import sources in the January-October period are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-October 2020 January-October 2019 Change (%) October 2020 October 2019 Change (%) Brazil 4,445,218 4,681,108 -5.04 417,189 438,510 -4.86 Sweden 1,806,348 1,346,452 34.16 330,441 150,005 120.29 Russia 1,071,475 514,151 108.40 101,331 103,005 -1.63 Ukraine 445,278 422,011 5.51 160,412 44,105 263.70 S. Africa 344,834 505,056 -31.72 - - - Canada 172,943 669,473 -74.17 - - -

Turkey's iron ore import sources in the first ten months of last year can be seen in the graph below: