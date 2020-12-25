﻿
English
Turkey's iron ore imports down 4.4 percent in January-October

Friday, 25 December 2020 16:05:52 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In October this year, Turkey's iron ore imports totaled 1.01 million mt, increasing by 39.5 percent compared to September and up 37.2 percent as compared to the same month of 2019, according to the statistics provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports increased by 45.9 percent to $129.32 million year on year, up 59.1 percent as compared to September.

Meanwhile, in the January-October period of this year, Turkey's iron ore imports amounted to 8.29 million metric tons, down 4.4 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $855.65 million, decreasing by 9.5 percent compared to the same period of 2019.

In the given period, Turkey's iron ore imports from Brazil stood at 4.45 million mt, down 5.04 percent year on year. Brazil was followed by Sweden which supplied 1.81 million mt, while Turkey's iron ore imports from Russia in the given period amounted to 1.07 million mt.

Turkey's iron ore import sources in the January-October period are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-October 2020

January-October 2019

Change (%)

October 2020

October 2019

Change (%)

Brazil

4,445,218

4,681,108

-5.04

417,189

438,510

-4.86

Sweden

1,806,348

1,346,452

34.16

330,441

150,005

120.29

Russia

1,071,475

514,151

108.40

101,331

103,005

-1.63

Ukraine

445,278

422,011

5.51

160,412

44,105

263.70

S. Africa

344,834

505,056

-31.72

-

-

-

Canada

172,943

669,473

-74.17

-

-

-

Turkey's iron ore import sources in the first ten months of last year can be seen in the graph below:


