﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey’s iron ore imports down 18.7 percent in January

Monday, 18 March 2024 14:25:39 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In January this year, Turkey’s iron ore imports decreased by 29.8 percent month on month and by 18.7 percent year on year to 649,360 mt, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports went down by 27.8 percent compared to the previous month and by 2.7 percent year on year to $88.19 million.

In the given month, Turkey’s iron ore imports from the Brazil amounted to 416,835 mt, down 26.3 percent year on year, while Brazil was followed by Canada with 77,719 mt and Ukraine with 75,718 mt.

Turkey’s top iron ore import sources in the first month of 2024 are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

January 2024

January 2023

Y-o-y change (%)

Brazil

416,835

566,314

-26.3

Canada

77,719

-

-

Ukraine

75,718

30,007

+152.3

South Africa

70,040

20

+1000.0>

Russia

9,568

37,609

-74.6

Germany

10

20

-50.0

Sweden

3

164,959

-98.2

Turkey’s main iron ore import sources in January are as follows:


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Turkey Europe 

Similar articles

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - March 18, 2024

18 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – March 18, 2024 

18 Mar | Longs and Billet

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - March 15, 2024

15 Mar | Longs and Billet

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price declines sharply in three days

15 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - March 15, 2024

15 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Iron ore prices below $105/mt CFR amid falling futures, poor demand

14 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Australia’s Centaurus Metals explores potential for DR pellet feed from Jambreiro

14 Mar | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - March 14, 2024

14 Mar | Longs and Billet

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - March 13, 2024

13 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - March 13, 2024

13 Mar | Longs and Billet