Turkey’s iron ore imports down 18.7 percent in January

Monday, 18 March 2024 14:25:39 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In January this year, Turkey’s iron ore imports decreased by 29.8 percent month on month and by 18.7 percent year on year to 649,360 mt, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports went down by 27.8 percent compared to the previous month and by 2.7 percent year on year to $88.19 million.

In the given month, Turkey’s iron ore imports from the Brazil amounted to 416,835 mt, down 26.3 percent year on year, while Brazil was followed by Canada with 77,719 mt and Ukraine with 75,718 mt.

Turkey’s top iron ore import sources in the first month of 2024 are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January 2024 January 2023 Y-o-y change (%) Brazil 416,835 566,314 -26.3 Canada 77,719 - - Ukraine 75,718 30,007 +152.3 South Africa 70,040 20 +1000.0> Russia 9,568 37,609 -74.6 Germany 10 20 -50.0 Sweden 3 164,959 -98.2

Turkey’s main iron ore import sources in January are as follows: