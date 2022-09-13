﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey’s iron ore imports decrease 4.8 percent in January-July

Tuesday, 13 September 2022 11:24:54 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In July this year, Turkey's iron ore imports totaled 671,444 mt, decreasing by 46.5 percent compared to June and down 32.6 percent as compared to the same month of 2021, according to the statistics provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports decreased by 44.0 percent to $121.13 million year on year, while down 45.1 percent as compared to June.

In January-July this year, Turkey's iron ore imports amounted to 6.17 million mt, down 4.8 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 18.4 percent to $934.94 million, both compared to the same period of 2021.

In the given period, Turkey's iron ore imports from Brazil stood at 2.41 million mt, down 24.5 percent year on year. Brazil was followed by South Africa which supplied 1.19 million mt, while Turkey's iron ore imports from Sweden in the given period amounted to 989,298 mt.

Turkey's top iron ore import sources in January-July this year are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-July 2022

January-July 2021

Change (%)

July 2022

July 2021

Change (%)

Brazil

2,412,315

3,195,876

-24.52

114,945

484,622

-76.28

S. Africa

1,190,707

344,529

245.60

173,001

-

-

Sweden

989,298

1,069,492

-7.50

164,996

164,977

0.01

India

435,186

-

-

-

-

-

Ukraine

390,227

728,282

-46.42

35,813

156,331

-77.09

Russia

360,767

862,488

-58.17

78,702

91,944

-14.40

Finland

141,701

74,603

89.94

-

74,603

-

Mali

118,431

143,807

-17.65

24,778

23,714

4.49

Uzbekistan

79,209

-

-

79,209

-

-

Norway

49,503

-

-

-

-

-

Turkey's iron ore import sources in January-July can be seen in the graph below:


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Turkey Europe Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - September 13, 2022

13 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s NMDC maintains prices for iron ore for Sept, rise possible next

13 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - September 9, 2022

09 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price increases from last week

08 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

Iron ore prices rebound amid higher futures, no support from demand

08 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

CISA: Purchasing cost of coking coal in China down 5.14 percent in July

08 Sep | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - September 7, 2022

07 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials

China’s iron ore imports down 3.1 percent in January-August

07 Sep | Steel News

Iron ore inventory at Chinese ports up 1.72 percent

07 Sep | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - September 6, 2022

06 Sep | Scrap & Raw Materials