Turkey’s iron ore imports decrease 4.8 percent in January-July

Tuesday, 13 September 2022 11:24:54 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In July this year, Turkey's iron ore imports totaled 671,444 mt, decreasing by 46.5 percent compared to June and down 32.6 percent as compared to the same month of 2021, according to the statistics provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports decreased by 44.0 percent to $121.13 million year on year, while down 45.1 percent as compared to June.

In January-July this year, Turkey's iron ore imports amounted to 6.17 million mt, down 4.8 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 18.4 percent to $934.94 million, both compared to the same period of 2021.

In the given period, Turkey's iron ore imports from Brazil stood at 2.41 million mt, down 24.5 percent year on year. Brazil was followed by South Africa which supplied 1.19 million mt, while Turkey's iron ore imports from Sweden in the given period amounted to 989,298 mt.

Turkey's top iron ore import sources in January-July this year are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-July 2022 January-July 2021 Change (%) July 2022 July 2021 Change (%) Brazil 2,412,315 3,195,876 -24.52 114,945 484,622 -76.28 S. Africa 1,190,707 344,529 245.60 173,001 - - Sweden 989,298 1,069,492 -7.50 164,996 164,977 0.01 India 435,186 - - - - - Ukraine 390,227 728,282 -46.42 35,813 156,331 -77.09 Russia 360,767 862,488 -58.17 78,702 91,944 -14.40 Finland 141,701 74,603 89.94 - 74,603 - Mali 118,431 143,807 -17.65 24,778 23,714 4.49 Uzbekistan 79,209 - - 79,209 - - Norway 49,503 - - - - -

Turkey's iron ore import sources in January-July can be seen in the graph below: