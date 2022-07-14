Turkey’s iron ore imports decrease 2.9 percent in January-May

Thursday, 14 July 2022 12:13:20 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In May this year, Turkey's iron ore imports totaled 489,555 mt, decreasing by 60.5 percent compared to April and down 43.8 percent as compared to the same month of 2021, according to the statistics provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports decreased by 37.0 percent to $108.35 million year on year, while down 38.6 percent as compared to April.

In January-May this year, Turkey's iron ore imports amounted to 4.24 million mt, down 2.9 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 18.0 percent to $593.0 million, both compared to the same period of 2021.

In the given period, Turkey's iron ore imports from Brazil stood at 1.67 million mt, down 18.2 percent year on year. Brazil was followed by South Africa which supplied 850,111 mt, while Turkey's iron ore imports from Sweden in the given period amounted to 659,333 mt.

Turkey's top iron ore import sources in January-May this year are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-May 2022 January-May 2021 Change (%) May 2022 May 2021 Change (%) Brazil 1,670,573 2,042,247 -18.20 47,034 385,144 -87.79 S. Africa 850,111 344,509 146.76 69,821 - - Sweden 659,333 739,515 -10.84 - 79,543 - India 306,994 - - 306,994 - - Russia 250,774 592,448 -57.67 42,516 143,709 -70.42 Ukraine 235,274 571,950 -58.86 - 262,954 - Finland 141,701 - - - - - Mali 75,557 76,425 -1.14 23,124 - - Norway 49,503 - - - - -

