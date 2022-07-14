﻿
English
Turkey’s iron ore imports decrease 2.9 percent in January-May

Thursday, 14 July 2022 12:13:20 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In May this year, Turkey's iron ore imports totaled 489,555 mt, decreasing by 60.5 percent compared to April and down 43.8 percent as compared to the same month of 2021, according to the statistics provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports decreased by 37.0 percent to $108.35 million year on year, while down 38.6 percent as compared to April.

In January-May this year, Turkey's iron ore imports amounted to 4.24 million mt, down 2.9 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 18.0 percent to $593.0 million, both compared to the same period of 2021.

In the given period, Turkey's iron ore imports from Brazil stood at 1.67 million mt, down 18.2 percent year on year. Brazil was followed by South Africa which supplied 850,111 mt, while Turkey's iron ore imports from Sweden in the given period amounted to 659,333 mt.

Turkey's top iron ore import sources in January-May this year are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-May 2022

January-May 2021

Change (%)

May 2022

May 2021

Change (%)

Brazil

1,670,573

2,042,247

-18.20

47,034

385,144

-87.79

S. Africa

850,111

344,509

146.76

69,821

-

-

Sweden

659,333

739,515

-10.84

-

79,543

-

India

306,994

-

-

306,994

-

-

Russia

250,774

592,448

-57.67

42,516

143,709

-70.42

Ukraine

235,274

571,950

-58.86

-

262,954

-

Finland

141,701

-

-

-

-

-

Mali

75,557

76,425

-1.14

23,124

-

-

Norway

49,503

-

-

-

-

-

Turkey's iron ore import sources in January-May can be seen in the graph below:


