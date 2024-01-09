﻿
Turkey’s HRC imports up 8.8 percent in January-November

Tuesday, 09 January 2024 11:10:18 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In November last year, Turkey’s hot rolled coil (HRC) imports amounted to 281,105 metric tons, down by 5.7 percent compared to October and up by 73.5 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $182.25 million, declining by 6.3 percent compared to October and rising by 63.9 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in the January-November period last year, Turkey’s HRC imports amounted to 3.93 million mt, up by 8.8 percent compared to the same period of the previous year, while the value of these imports totaled $2.67 billion, decreasing by 14.2 percent year on year.

In the given period, Turkey’s largest hot rolled coil import source was China which shipped 1,470,732 mt to Turkey, up 184.2 percent year on year. China was followed by Japan with 601,841 mt, up 134.1 percent, and Russia with 597,228 mt, down 45.7 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

Turkey’s top HRC import sources in the first 11 months of last year are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-November 2023

January-November 2022

Change (%)

November 2023

November 2022

Change (%)

China

1,470,732

517,485

+184.2

142,236

-

-

Japan

601,841

257,104

+134.1

29,471

8,222

+258.4

Russia

597,288

1,099,517

-45.7

15,144

62,812

-75.9

South Korea

309,016

58,764

+425.9

48,161

5,416

+789.2

Egypt

226,885

-

-

-

-

-

Taiwan

173,911

-

-

-

-

-

France

125,481

270,598

-53.6

16,204

30,150

-46.3

Indonesia

98,276

11,196

+777.8

-

-

-

UK

55,332

130,977

-57.8

3,014

524

+475.2

India

53,381

569,224

-90.6

-

31,346

-

Turkey’s main HRC import sources in the January-November period last year are as follows:


