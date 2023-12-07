﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey’s HRC imports up 5.8 percent in January-October

Thursday, 07 December 2023 11:22:26 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In October this year, Turkey’s hot rolled coil (HRC) imports amounted to 298,143 metric tons, down by 7.9 percent compared to the previous month and up by 28.8 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue of these imports totaled $194.44 million, declining by 8.1 percent compared to September and rising by 30.8 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in the January-October period of this year, Turkey’s HRC imports amounted to 3.65 million mt, up by 5.8 percent compared to the same period of last year, while the revenue of these imports totaled $2.49 billion, decreasing by 17.1 percent year on year.

In the given period, Turkey’s largest hot rolled coil import source was China which shipped 1,328,502 mt to Turkey, up 156.7 percent year on year. China was followed by Russia with 582,296 mt, down 43.8 percent, and Japan with 572,373 mt, up 130.0 percent, both on year-on-year basis.


Tags: Hrc Flats Turkey Europe Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - December 7, 2023

07 Dec | Longs and Billet

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 49, 2023

07 Dec | Flats and Slab

Romania’s sole flats mill cuts HDG and PPGI prices, keeps HRC stable

06 Dec | Flats and Slab

HRC trade in UAE remains slow as import offers still questionable

06 Dec | Flats and Slab

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - December 6, 2023

06 Dec | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s HRC exports down 24.8 percent in Jan-Oct

06 Dec | Steel News

Chinese HRC exporters maintain high prices despite worse mood in futures and local markets

05 Dec | Flats and Slab

Indian HRC exporters nudge up offers despite lack of deals

05 Dec | Flats and Slab

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - December 5, 2023

05 Dec | Longs and Billet

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 2.3% in late Nov

05 Dec | Steel News