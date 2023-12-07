Turkey’s HRC imports up 5.8 percent in January-October

Thursday, 07 December 2023 11:22:26 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In October this year, Turkey’s hot rolled coil (HRC) imports amounted to 298,143 metric tons, down by 7.9 percent compared to the previous month and up by 28.8 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue of these imports totaled $194.44 million, declining by 8.1 percent compared to September and rising by 30.8 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in the January-October period of this year, Turkey’s HRC imports amounted to 3.65 million mt, up by 5.8 percent compared to the same period of last year, while the revenue of these imports totaled $2.49 billion, decreasing by 17.1 percent year on year.

In the given period, Turkey’s largest hot rolled coil import source was China which shipped 1,328,502 mt to Turkey, up 156.7 percent year on year. China was followed by Russia with 582,296 mt, down 43.8 percent, and Japan with 572,373 mt, up 130.0 percent, both on year-on-year basis.