Turkey’s HRC imports up 5.6 percent in 2023

Tuesday, 13 February 2024 10:54:24 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In December last year, Turkey’s hot rolled coil (HRC) imports amounted to 186,759 metric tons, down by 33.6 percent compared to November and by 35.2 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $124.33 million, declining by 31.8 percent compared to November and by 33.1 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in 2023, Turkey’s HRC imports amounted to 4.12 million mt, up by 5.6 percent compared to the previous year, while the value of these imports totaled $2.80 billion, decreasing by 15.2 percent year on year.

In the given year, Turkey’s largest hot rolled coil import source was China which shipped 1,547,265 mt to Turkey, up 187.8 percent year on year. China was followed by Japan with 609,585 mt, down 48.9 percent, and Russia with 601,841 mt, up 114.4 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

Turkey’s top HRC import sources in 2023 are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

2023

2022

Change (%)

December 2023

December 2022

Change (%)

China

1,547,265

537,601

+187.8

76,531

20,115

+280.5

Russia

609,585

1,193,767

-48.9

12,297

94,250

-87.0

Japan

601,841

280,691

+114.4

-

23,586

-

South Korea

325,123

74,770

+334.8

16,108

16,006

+0.6

Egypt

264,679

-

-

37,796

-

-

Taiwan

173,911

-

-

-

5,911

-

France

132,563

284,132

-53.3

7,272

13,533

-46.3

Indonesia

98,276

41,010

+139.6

-

29,814

-

UK

56,752

161,777

-64.9

1,418

30,800

-95.4

India

53,381

599,108

-91.1

-

29,883

-

Turkey’s main HRC import sources in 2023 are as follows:


