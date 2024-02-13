Turkey’s HRC imports up 5.6 percent in 2023

Tuesday, 13 February 2024 10:54:24 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In December last year, Turkey’s hot rolled coil (HRC) imports amounted to 186,759 metric tons, down by 33.6 percent compared to November and by 35.2 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $124.33 million, declining by 31.8 percent compared to November and by 33.1 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in 2023, Turkey’s HRC imports amounted to 4.12 million mt, up by 5.6 percent compared to the previous year, while the value of these imports totaled $2.80 billion, decreasing by 15.2 percent year on year.

In the given year, Turkey’s largest hot rolled coil import source was China which shipped 1,547,265 mt to Turkey, up 187.8 percent year on year. China was followed by Japan with 609,585 mt, down 48.9 percent, and Russia with 601,841 mt, up 114.4 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

Turkey’s top HRC import sources in 2023 are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) 2023 2022 Change (%) December 2023 December 2022 Change (%) China 1,547,265 537,601 +187.8 76,531 20,115 +280.5 Russia 609,585 1,193,767 -48.9 12,297 94,250 -87.0 Japan 601,841 280,691 +114.4 - 23,586 - South Korea 325,123 74,770 +334.8 16,108 16,006 +0.6 Egypt 264,679 - - 37,796 - - Taiwan 173,911 - - - 5,911 - France 132,563 284,132 -53.3 7,272 13,533 -46.3 Indonesia 98,276 41,010 +139.6 - 29,814 - UK 56,752 161,777 -64.9 1,418 30,800 -95.4 India 53,381 599,108 -91.1 - 29,883 -

Turkey’s main HRC import sources in 2023 are as follows: