Turkey’s HRC imports up 4.1 percent in January-September

Monday, 20 November 2023 12:08:03 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In September this year, Turkey’s hot rolled coil (HRC) imports amounted to 323,707 metric tons, up by 1.7 percent compared to the previous month and by 26.6 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue of these imports totaled $211.54 million, declining by 1.9 percent compared to August and rising by 11.0 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in the January-September period of this year, Turkey’s HRC imports amounted to 3.35 million mt, up by 4.1 percent compared to the same period of last year, while the revenue of these imports totaled $2.30 billion, decreasing by 19.6 percent year on year.

In the given period, Turkey’s largest hot rolled coil import source was China which shipped 1,258,745 mt to Turkey, up 143.2 percent year on year. China was followed by Russia with 540,095 mt, down 39.0 percent, and Japan with 482,025 mt, up 115.5 percent, both on year-on-year basis.


