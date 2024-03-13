﻿
English
Turkey’s HRC imports up 30.3 percent in January

Wednesday, 13 March 2024 13:29:59 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In January this year, Turkey’s HRC imports rose by 122.7 percent month on month and by 30.3 percent year on year to 415,935 mt, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports increased by 112.2 percent compared to the previous month and by 31.9 percent year on year to $263.88 million.

In the given month, Turkey’s HRC imports from China amounted to 166,709 mt, up 200.1 percent year on year, while China was followed by Egypt with 98,183 mt, up 314.8 percent, and by Japan with 81,187 mt, up 235.8 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

Turkey’s top HRC import destinations in the first month of 2024 are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

January 2024

January 2023

Y-o-y change (%)

China

166,709

55,545

+200.1

Egypt

99,183

23,910

+314.8

Japan

81,187

24,175

+235.8

South Korea

26,642

34,248

-22.2

Brazil

18,728

-

-

France

12,699

10,800

+17.5

Belgium

3,686

2,723

+35.2

Russia

3,495

90,398

-95.2

Germany

2,203

914

+140.9

The Netherlands

730

1,957

-62.7

Turkey’s main HRC import destinations in January are as follows:


