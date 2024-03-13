Turkey’s HRC imports up 30.3 percent in January

In January this year, Turkey’s HRC imports rose by 122.7 percent month on month and by 30.3 percent year on year to 415,935 mt, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports increased by 112.2 percent compared to the previous month and by 31.9 percent year on year to $263.88 million.
In the given month, Turkey’s HRC imports from China amounted to 166,709 mt, up 200.1 percent year on year, while China was followed by Egypt with 98,183 mt, up 314.8 percent, and by Japan with 81,187 mt, up 235.8 percent, both on year-on-year basis.
Turkey’s top HRC import destinations in the first month of 2024 are as follows:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
January 2024
|
January 2023
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
China
|
166,709
|
55,545
|
+200.1
|
Egypt
|
99,183
|
23,910
|
+314.8
|
Japan
|
81,187
|
24,175
|
+235.8
|
South Korea
|
26,642
|
34,248
|
-22.2
|
Brazil
|
18,728
|
-
|
-
|
France
|
12,699
|
10,800
|
+17.5
|
Belgium
|
3,686
|
2,723
|
+35.2
|
Russia
|
3,495
|
90,398
|
-95.2
|
Germany
|
2,203
|
914
|
+140.9
|
The Netherlands
|
730
|
1,957
|
-62.7
Turkey’s main HRC import destinations in January are as follows: