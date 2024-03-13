Turkey’s HRC imports up 30.3 percent in January

Wednesday, 13 March 2024 13:29:59 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In January this year, Turkey’s HRC imports rose by 122.7 percent month on month and by 30.3 percent year on year to 415,935 mt, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports increased by 112.2 percent compared to the previous month and by 31.9 percent year on year to $263.88 million.

In the given month, Turkey’s HRC imports from China amounted to 166,709 mt, up 200.1 percent year on year, while China was followed by Egypt with 98,183 mt, up 314.8 percent, and by Japan with 81,187 mt, up 235.8 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

Turkey’s top HRC import destinations in the first month of 2024 are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January 2024 January 2023 Y-o-y change (%) China 166,709 55,545 +200.1 Egypt 99,183 23,910 +314.8 Japan 81,187 24,175 +235.8 South Korea 26,642 34,248 -22.2 Brazil 18,728 - - France 12,699 10,800 +17.5 Belgium 3,686 2,723 +35.2 Russia 3,495 90,398 -95.2 Germany 2,203 914 +140.9 The Netherlands 730 1,957 -62.7

Turkey’s main HRC import destinations in January are as follows: