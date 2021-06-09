﻿
English
Turkey’s HRC import volume up 48.6 percent in January-April

Wednesday, 09 June 2021 12:32:16 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in April this year Turkey's hot rolled coil (HRC) imports increased by 159.1 percent year on year to 416,319 metric tons, down 5.1 percent compared to March. The revenue from these imports amounted to $306.62 million, up 3.8 month on month and increasing by 290.6 percent compared to the same month of the previous year.

Meanwhile, in the first four months of this year, Turkey's HRC imports amounted to 1.53 million metric tons, up 48.6 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $980.40 million, increasing by 109.9 percent compared to the same period of 2020.

In the given period, Russia ranked first among Turkey's HRC import sources, with its HRC exports to Turkey amounting to 740,676 mt, up 126.95 percent year on year, followed by Ukraine which shipped 447,468 mt of HRC to Turkey in the given period.

Turkey's top HRC import sources in January-April are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-April 2021

January-April 2020

Change (%)

April 2021

April 2020

Change (%)

Russia

740,676

326,368

126.95

209,694

41,259

408.24

Ukraine

447,468

172,466

159.45

92,325

23,492

293.01

Japan

121,531

59,967

102.66

18,801

-

-

France

100,312

125,415

-20.02

27,323

33,599

-18.68

Belgium

19,655

32,276

-39.10

3,295

5,611

-41.28

India

19,638

-

-

19,638

-

-

China

15,069

612

2362.25

15,069

-

-

Romania

10,888

34,339

-68.29

6,168

5,685

8.50

UK

10,781

-

-

10,782

-

-

Netherlands

8,223

80,397

-89.77

2,599

2,144

21.22

