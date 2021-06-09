Turkey’s HRC import volume up 48.6 percent in January-April

Wednesday, 09 June 2021 12:32:16 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in April this year Turkey's hot rolled coil (HRC) imports increased by 159.1 percent year on year to 416,319 metric tons, down 5.1 percent compared to March. The revenue from these imports amounted to $306.62 million, up 3.8 month on month and increasing by 290.6 percent compared to the same month of the previous year.

Meanwhile, in the first four months of this year, Turkey's HRC imports amounted to 1.53 million metric tons, up 48.6 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $980.40 million, increasing by 109.9 percent compared to the same period of 2020.

In the given period, Russia ranked first among Turkey's HRC import sources, with its HRC exports to Turkey amounting to 740,676 mt, up 126.95 percent year on year, followed by Ukraine which shipped 447,468 mt of HRC to Turkey in the given period.

Turkey's top HRC import sources in January-April are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-April 2021 January-April 2020 Change (%) April 2021 April 2020 Change (%) Russia 740,676 326,368 126.95 209,694 41,259 408.24 Ukraine 447,468 172,466 159.45 92,325 23,492 293.01 Japan 121,531 59,967 102.66 18,801 - - France 100,312 125,415 -20.02 27,323 33,599 -18.68 Belgium 19,655 32,276 -39.10 3,295 5,611 -41.28 India 19,638 - - 19,638 - - China 15,069 612 2362.25 15,069 - - Romania 10,888 34,339 -68.29 6,168 5,685 8.50 UK 10,781 - - 10,782 - - Netherlands 8,223 80,397 -89.77 2,599 2,144 21.22

