Turkey’s HRC import volume up 40.2 percent in January-August

Tuesday, 12 October 2021 14:01:14 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in August this year Turkey's hot rolled coil (HRC) imports increased by 15.7 percent year on year to 396,956 metric tons, down 17.5 percent compared to July. The revenue from these imports amounted to $401.89 million, down 13.3 month on month and increasing by 180.6 percent compared to the same month of the previous year.

Meanwhile, in the first eight months of this year, Turkey's HRC imports amounted to 3.28 million metric tons, up 40.2 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $2.55 billion, increasing by 148.3 percent compared to the same period of 2020.

In the given period, Russia ranked first among Turkey's HRC import sources, with its HRC exports to Turkey amounting to 1.39 million mt, up 83.7 percent year on year, followed by Ukraine which shipped 704,027 mt of HRC to Turkey in the given period.

Turkey's top HRC import sources in January-August are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January- August 2021 January- August 2020 Change (%) August 2021 August 2020 Change (%) Russia 1,389,993 756,370 83.77 121,446 119,946 1.25 Ukraine 704,027 373,713 88.39 48,628 73,423 -33.77 India 387,554 - - 69,863 - - Japan 312,521 159,155 96.36 45,963 50,998 -9.87 France 178,624 328,676 -45.65 25,797 30,658 -15.86 China 101,177 611 - 50,969 - - Belgium 35,771 57,552 -37.85 3,670 1,974 85.92 S. Arabia 29,963 - - 14,472 - - South Africa 24,550 72,005 -65.91 1,080 1,104 -2.17 Romania 19,687 52,896 -62.78 90 1,635 -94.50

Turkey's main HRC import sources in January-August are as follows: