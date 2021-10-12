﻿
English
Turkey’s HRC import volume up 40.2 percent in January-August

Tuesday, 12 October 2021 14:01:14 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in August this year Turkey's hot rolled coil (HRC) imports increased by 15.7 percent year on year to 396,956 metric tons, down 17.5 percent compared to July. The revenue from these imports amounted to $401.89 million, down 13.3 month on month and increasing by 180.6 percent compared to the same month of the previous year.

Meanwhile, in the first eight months of this year, Turkey's HRC imports amounted to 3.28 million metric tons, up 40.2 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $2.55 billion, increasing by 148.3 percent compared to the same period of 2020.

In the given period, Russia ranked first among Turkey's HRC import sources, with its HRC exports to Turkey amounting to 1.39 million mt, up 83.7 percent year on year, followed by Ukraine which shipped 704,027 mt of HRC to Turkey in the given period.

Turkey's top HRC import sources in January-August are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January- August 2021

January- August 2020

Change (%)

August 2021

August 2020

Change (%)

Russia

1,389,993

756,370

83.77

121,446

119,946

1.25

Ukraine

704,027

373,713

88.39

48,628

73,423

-33.77

India

387,554

-

-

69,863

-

-

Japan

312,521

159,155

96.36

45,963

50,998

-9.87

France

178,624

328,676

-45.65

25,797

30,658

-15.86

China

101,177

611

-

50,969

-

-

Belgium

35,771

57,552

-37.85

3,670

1,974

85.92

S. Arabia

29,963

-

-

14,472

-

-

South Africa

24,550

72,005

-65.91

1,080

1,104

-2.17

Romania

19,687

52,896

-62.78

90

1,635

-94.50

Turkey's main HRC import sources in January-August are as follows:


