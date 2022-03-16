Turkey’s HRC import volume up 15.4 percent in January

Wednesday, 16 March 2022 12:05:34 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in January this year Turkey's hot rolled coil (HRC) imports increased by 15.4 percent year on year to 413,777 metric tons, up 21.8 percent compared to December. The revenue from these imports amounted to $366.43 million, up 22.3 percent month on month and increasing by 84.6 percent compared to the same month of 2021.

In the given period, Ukraine ranked first among Turkey's HRC import sources, with its HRC exports to Turkey amounting to 94,600 mt, down 22.6 percent year on year, followed by Russia which shipped 75,820 mt of HRC to Turkey in the given period.

Turkey's top HRC import sources in January are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January 2022 January 2021 Y-o-y change (%) Ukraine 94,600 122,250 -22.62 Russia 75,820 134,139 -43.48 UK 69,197 - - France 48,895 29,625 65.05 Netherlands 42,343 1,551 2630.05 Japan 22,276 52,992 -57.96 Slovakia 19,807 - - Spain 18,315 1,276 1335.34 Serbia 9,682 - - Germany 7,923 1,099 620.93

