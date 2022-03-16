Turkey’s HRC import volume up 15.4 percent in January

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in January this year Turkey's hot rolled coil (HRC) imports increased by 15.4 percent year on year to 413,777 metric tons, up 21.8 percent compared to December. The revenue from these imports amounted to $366.43 million, up 22.3 percent month on month and increasing by 84.6 percent compared to the same month of 2021.
In the given period, Ukraine ranked first among Turkey's HRC import sources, with its HRC exports to Turkey amounting to 94,600 mt, down 22.6 percent year on year, followed by Russia which shipped 75,820 mt of HRC to Turkey in the given period.
Turkey's top HRC import sources in January are as follows:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
January 2022
|
January 2021
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
Ukraine
|
94,600
|
122,250
|
-22.62
|
Russia
|
75,820
|
134,139
|
-43.48
|
UK
|
69,197
|
-
|
-
|
France
|
48,895
|
29,625
|
65.05
|
Netherlands
|
42,343
|
1,551
|
2630.05
|
Japan
|
22,276
|
52,992
|
-57.96
|
Slovakia
|
19,807
|
-
|
-
|
Spain
|
18,315
|
1,276
|
1335.34
|
Serbia
|
9,682
|
-
|
-
|
Germany
|
7,923
|
1,099
|
620.93
