Turkey’s HRC import volume down 9.4 percent in January-June

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in June this year Turkey's hot rolled coil (HRC) imports decreased by 2.5 percent year on year to 334,552 metric tons, down 22.0 percent compared to May. The revenue from these imports amounted to $328.40 million, down 18.0 month on month and increasing by 15.5 percent compared to the same month of the previous year.

Meanwhile, in the first half of this year, Turkey's HRC imports amounted to 2.18 million metric tons, down 9.4 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $1.95 billion, increasing by 16.0 percent compared to the same period of 2021.

In the given period, India ranked first among Turkey's HRC import sources, with its HRC exports to Turkey amounting to 494,548 mt, up 150.0 percent year on year, followed by Russia which shipped 437,814 mt of HRC to Turkey in the given period.

Turkey's top HRC import sources in January-June are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-June 2022 January-June 2021 Change (%) June 2022 June 2021 Change (%) India 494,548 197,856 149.95 54,303 49,169 10.44 Russia 437,814 1,101,485 -60.25 110,926 163,826 -32.29 Ukraine 203,791 611,769 -66.69 - 64,526 - China 180,524 23,122 680.75 84,225 - - Japan 168,541 206,079 -18.22 33,100 30,475 8.61 France 144,545 134,413 7.54 13,491 13,622 -0.96 Brazil 135,203 - - - - - UK 123,224 10,782 1042.87 1,103 - - Netherlands 86,886 8,942 871.66 - 117 - S. Korea 39,858 9,929 301.43 24,997 1,187 2005.90

