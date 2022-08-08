Turkey’s HRC import volume down 9.4 percent in January-June

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in June this year Turkey's hot rolled coil (HRC) imports decreased by 2.5 percent year on year to 334,552 metric tons, down 22.0 percent compared to May. The revenue from these imports amounted to $328.40 million, down 18.0 month on month and increasing by 15.5 percent compared to the same month of the previous year.
Meanwhile, in the first half of this year, Turkey's HRC imports amounted to 2.18 million metric tons, down 9.4 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $1.95 billion, increasing by 16.0 percent compared to the same period of 2021.
In the given period, India ranked first among Turkey's HRC import sources, with its HRC exports to Turkey amounting to 494,548 mt, up 150.0 percent year on year, followed by Russia which shipped 437,814 mt of HRC to Turkey in the given period.
Turkey's top HRC import sources in January-June are as follows:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January-June 2022
|
January-June 2021
|
Change (%)
|
June 2022
|
June 2021
|
Change (%)
|
India
|
494,548
|
197,856
|
149.95
|
54,303
|
49,169
|
10.44
|
Russia
|
437,814
|
1,101,485
|
-60.25
|
110,926
|
163,826
|
-32.29
|
Ukraine
|
203,791
|
611,769
|
-66.69
|
-
|
64,526
|
-
|
China
|
180,524
|
23,122
|
680.75
|
84,225
|
-
|
-
|
Japan
|
168,541
|
206,079
|
-18.22
|
33,100
|
30,475
|
8.61
|
France
|
144,545
|
134,413
|
7.54
|
13,491
|
13,622
|
-0.96
|
Brazil
|
135,203
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
UK
|
123,224
|
10,782
|
1042.87
|
1,103
|
-
|
-
|
Netherlands
|
86,886
|
8,942
|
871.66
|
-
|
117
|
-
|
S. Korea
|
39,858
|
9,929
|
301.43
|
24,997
|
1,187
|
2005.90
