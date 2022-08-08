﻿
Turkey’s HRC import volume down 9.4 percent in January-June

Monday, 08 August 2022 13:35:09 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in June this year Turkey's hot rolled coil (HRC) imports decreased by 2.5 percent year on year to 334,552 metric tons, down 22.0 percent compared to May. The revenue from these imports amounted to $328.40 million, down 18.0 month on month and increasing by 15.5 percent compared to the same month of the previous year.

Meanwhile, in the first half of this year, Turkey's HRC imports amounted to 2.18 million metric tons, down 9.4 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $1.95 billion, increasing by 16.0 percent compared to the same period of 2021.

In the given period, India ranked first among Turkey's HRC import sources, with its HRC exports to Turkey amounting to 494,548 mt, up 150.0 percent year on year, followed by Russia which shipped 437,814 mt of HRC to Turkey in the given period.

Turkey's top HRC import sources in January-June are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-June 2022

January-June 2021

Change (%)

June 2022

June 2021

Change (%)

India

494,548

197,856

149.95

54,303

49,169

10.44

Russia

437,814

1,101,485

-60.25

110,926

163,826

-32.29

Ukraine

203,791

611,769

-66.69

-

64,526

-

China

180,524

23,122

680.75

84,225

-

-

Japan

168,541

206,079

-18.22

33,100

30,475

8.61

France

144,545

134,413

7.54

13,491

13,622

-0.96

Brazil

135,203

-

-

-

-

-

UK

123,224

10,782

1042.87

1,103

-

-

Netherlands

86,886

8,942

871.66

-

117

-

S. Korea

39,858

9,929

301.43

24,997

1,187

2005.90

Turkey's main HRC import sources in January-June are as follows:


