Turkey’s HRC import volume down 7.7 percent in January-April

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in April this year Turkey's hot rolled coil (HRC) imports decreased by 24.2 percent year on year to 315,375 metric tons, up 34.5 percent compared to March. The revenue from these imports amounted to $274.09 million, up 38.5 month on month and decreasing by 10.6 percent compared to the same month of the previous year.

Meanwhile, in the first four months of this year, Turkey's HRC imports amounted to 1.41 million metric tons, down 7.7 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $1.22 billion, increasing by 24.8 percent compared to the same period of 2021.

In the given period, India ranked first among Turkey's HRC import sources, with its HRC exports to Turkey amounting to 360,021 mt, up 1,733 percent year on year, followed by Ukraine which shipped 200,265 mt of HRC to Turkey in the given period.

Turkey's top HRC import sources in January-April are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-April 2022 January-April 2021 Change (%) April 2022 April 2021 Change (%) India 360,021 19,638 1733.29 162,689 19,638 728.44 Ukraine 200,265 447,469 -55.24 - 92,325 - Russia 178,098 740,677 -75.95 27,107 209,694 -87.07 UK 122,120 10,782 1032.63 1,180 10,782 -89.06 Japan 111,600 121,530 -8.17 56,287 18,801 199.38 France 108,721 100,314 8.38 17,783 27,323 -34.92 Brazil 108,589 - - - - - Netherlands 86,160 8,222 947.92 21,182 2,599 715.01 Slovakia 27,775 - - - - - Germany 27,238 6,668 308.49 2,586 789 227.76

