Turkey’s HRC import volume down 7.7 percent in January-April

Monday, 13 June 2022 13:36:19 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in April this year Turkey's hot rolled coil (HRC) imports decreased by 24.2 percent year on year to 315,375 metric tons, up 34.5 percent compared to March. The revenue from these imports amounted to $274.09 million, up 38.5 month on month and decreasing by 10.6 percent compared to the same month of the previous year.

Meanwhile, in the first four months of this year, Turkey's HRC imports amounted to 1.41 million metric tons, down 7.7 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $1.22 billion, increasing by 24.8 percent compared to the same period of 2021.

In the given period, India ranked first among Turkey's HRC import sources, with its HRC exports to Turkey amounting to 360,021 mt, up 1,733 percent year on year, followed by Ukraine which shipped 200,265 mt of HRC to Turkey in the given period.

Turkey's top HRC import sources in January-April are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-April 2022

January-April 2021

Change (%)

April 2022

April 2021

Change (%)

India

360,021

19,638

1733.29

162,689

19,638

728.44

Ukraine

200,265

447,469

-55.24

-

92,325

-

Russia

178,098

740,677

-75.95

27,107

209,694

-87.07

UK

122,120

10,782

1032.63

1,180

10,782

-89.06

Japan

111,600

121,530

-8.17

56,287

18,801

199.38

France

108,721

100,314

8.38

17,783

27,323

-34.92

Brazil

108,589

-

-

-

-

-

Netherlands

86,160

8,222

947.92

21,182

2,599

715.01

Slovakia

27,775

-

-

-

-

-

Germany

27,238

6,668

308.49

2,586

789

227.76

Turkey's main HRC import sources in January-April are as follows:


