Turkey’s HRC import volume down 10.6 percent in January-May

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in May this year Turkey's hot rolled coil (HRC) imports decreased by 18.8 percent year on year to 428,780 metric tons, up 36.0 percent compared to April. The revenue from these imports amounted to $400.63 million, up 43.2 month on month and decreasing by 4.3 percent compared to the same month of the previous year.
Meanwhile, in the first five months of this year, Turkey's HRC imports amounted to 1.84 million metric tons, down 10.6 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $1.62 billion, increasing by 16.1 percent compared to the same period of 2021.
In the given period, India ranked first among Turkey's HRC import sources, with its HRC exports to Turkey amounting to 440,246 mt, up 196.1 percent year on year, followed by Russia which shipped 326,886 mt of HRC to Turkey in the given period.
Turkey's top HRC import sources in January-May are as follows:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January-May 2022
|
January-May 2021
|
Change (%)
|
May 2022
|
May 2021
|
Change (%)
|
India
|
440,246
|
148,687
|
196.09
|
80,225
|
129,049
|
-37.83
|
Russia
|
326,886
|
937,660
|
-65.14
|
148,788
|
196,983
|
-24.47
|
Ukraine
|
203,791
|
547,243
|
-62.76
|
3,525
|
99,774
|
-96.47
|
Japan
|
135,440
|
175,604
|
-22.87
|
23,841
|
54,074
|
-55.91
|
Brazil
|
135,203
|
-
|
-
|
26,615
|
-
|
-
|
France
|
131,052
|
120,792
|
8.49
|
22,333
|
20,478
|
9.06
|
UK
|
122,120
|
10,782
|
1032.63
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
China
|
96,300
|
23,122
|
316.49
|
96,298
|
8,053
|
1095.80
|
Netherlands
|
86,815
|
8,826
|
883.63
|
655
|
603
|
8.62
|
Germany
|
33,906
|
6,938
|
388.70
|
6,668
|
-
|
-
