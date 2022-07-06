Turkey’s HRC import volume down 10.6 percent in January-May

Wednesday, 06 July 2022 15:10:20 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in May this year Turkey's hot rolled coil (HRC) imports decreased by 18.8 percent year on year to 428,780 metric tons, up 36.0 percent compared to April. The revenue from these imports amounted to $400.63 million, up 43.2 month on month and decreasing by 4.3 percent compared to the same month of the previous year.

Meanwhile, in the first five months of this year, Turkey's HRC imports amounted to 1.84 million metric tons, down 10.6 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $1.62 billion, increasing by 16.1 percent compared to the same period of 2021.

In the given period, India ranked first among Turkey's HRC import sources, with its HRC exports to Turkey amounting to 440,246 mt, up 196.1 percent year on year, followed by Russia which shipped 326,886 mt of HRC to Turkey in the given period.

Turkey's top HRC import sources in January-May are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-May 2022 January-May 2021 Change (%) May 2022 May 2021 Change (%) India 440,246 148,687 196.09 80,225 129,049 -37.83 Russia 326,886 937,660 -65.14 148,788 196,983 -24.47 Ukraine 203,791 547,243 -62.76 3,525 99,774 -96.47 Japan 135,440 175,604 -22.87 23,841 54,074 -55.91 Brazil 135,203 - - 26,615 - - France 131,052 120,792 8.49 22,333 20,478 9.06 UK 122,120 10,782 1032.63 - - - China 96,300 23,122 316.49 96,298 8,053 1095.80 Netherlands 86,815 8,826 883.63 655 603 8.62 Germany 33,906 6,938 388.70 6,668 - -

Turkey's main HRC import sources in January-May are as follows: