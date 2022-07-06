﻿
English
Turkey’s HRC import volume down 10.6 percent in January-May

Wednesday, 06 July 2022 15:10:20 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in May this year Turkey's hot rolled coil (HRC) imports decreased by 18.8 percent year on year to 428,780 metric tons, up 36.0 percent compared to April. The revenue from these imports amounted to $400.63 million, up 43.2 month on month and decreasing by 4.3 percent compared to the same month of the previous year.

Meanwhile, in the first five months of this year, Turkey's HRC imports amounted to 1.84 million metric tons, down 10.6 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $1.62 billion, increasing by 16.1 percent compared to the same period of 2021.

In the given period, India ranked first among Turkey's HRC import sources, with its HRC exports to Turkey amounting to 440,246 mt, up 196.1 percent year on year, followed by Russia which shipped 326,886 mt of HRC to Turkey in the given period.

Turkey's top HRC import sources in January-May are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-May 2022

January-May 2021

Change (%)

May 2022

May 2021

Change (%)

India

440,246

148,687

196.09

80,225

129,049

-37.83

Russia

326,886

937,660

-65.14

148,788

196,983

-24.47

Ukraine

203,791

547,243

-62.76

3,525

99,774

-96.47

Japan

135,440

175,604

-22.87

23,841

54,074

-55.91

Brazil

135,203

-

-

26,615

-

-

France

131,052

120,792

8.49

22,333

20,478

9.06

UK

122,120

10,782

1032.63

-

-

-

China

96,300

23,122

316.49

96,298

8,053

1095.80

Netherlands

86,815

8,826

883.63

655

603

8.62

Germany

33,906

6,938

388.70

6,668

-

-

Turkey's main HRC import sources in January-May are as follows:


