Turkey’s HRC exports increase by 143.3 percent in January

Tuesday, 12 March 2024 12:26:03 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In January this year, Turkey’s hot rolled coil (HRC) exports amounted to 109,805 metric tons, down by 37.5 percent compared to December and up by 143.3 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $73.17 million, declining by 35.7 percent compared to the previous month and growing by 137.9 percent year on year.

In the given month, Turkey’s largest HRC export destination was Italy which received 19,416 mt. Italy was followed by the US with 18,765 mt and Algeria with 15,905 mt.

Turkey’s top 10 HRC export destinations in January this year:

Country

Amount (mt) 

 

 

 

January 2024

January 2023

Y-o-y change (%)

Italy

19,416

-

-

US

18,765

-

-

Algeria

15,905

2,163

+635

Egypt

10,703

218

-95.0

Other Countries

7,481

-

-

Greece

4,793

10,176

-52.9

Libya

3,183

161

+1877

Romania

3,119

582

+435.9

Morocco

3,006

349

+761.3

Iraq

2,919

3,097

-5.7

Turkey’s main HRC export destinations on country basis in January this year are presented below:


