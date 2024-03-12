Turkey’s HRC exports increase by 143.3 percent in January

In January this year, Turkey’s hot rolled coil (HRC) exports amounted to 109,805 metric tons, down by 37.5 percent compared to December and up by 143.3 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $73.17 million, declining by 35.7 percent compared to the previous month and growing by 137.9 percent year on year.
In the given month, Turkey’s largest HRC export destination was Italy which received 19,416 mt. Italy was followed by the US with 18,765 mt and Algeria with 15,905 mt.
Turkey’s top 10 HRC export destinations in January this year:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
January 2024
|
January 2023
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
Italy
|
19,416
|
-
|
-
|
US
|
18,765
|
-
|
-
|
Algeria
|
15,905
|
2,163
|
+635
|
Egypt
|
10,703
|
218
|
-95.0
|
Other Countries
|
7,481
|
-
|
-
|
Greece
|
4,793
|
10,176
|
-52.9
|
Libya
|
3,183
|
161
|
+1877
|
Romania
|
3,119
|
582
|
+435.9
|
Morocco
|
3,006
|
349
|
+761.3
|
Iraq
|
2,919
|
3,097
|
-5.7
Turkey’s main HRC export destinations on country basis in January this year are presented below: