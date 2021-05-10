Turkey’s HRC exports down 38 percent in January-March

Monday, 10 May 2021 15:08:00 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In March this year, Turkey's total hot rolled coil (HRC) exports increased by 272.7 percent to 219,709 metric tons compared to February and were up 51.1 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). These exports had a value of $146.39 million, up 279.1 percent month on month, while increasing by 104.0 percent compared to the same month of 2020.

In the January-March period of this year, Turkey's HRC exports amounted to 387,512 mt, down 38.0 percent, while the value of these exports decreased by 14.8 percent to $244 million, both compared to the same period of 2020.

In the first three months of this year, Italy ranked first among Turkey's HRC export destinations, with its HRC imports from Turkey amounting to 129,485 mt, down 54.67 percent, followed by Spain which received 78,780 mt of HRC from Turkey in the given period.

Turkey's top HRC export destinations in January-March are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-March 2021 January-March 2020 Y-o-y change (%) March 2021 March 2020 Y-o-y change (%) Italy 129,485 285,654 -54.67 104,223 66,317 57.16 Spain 78,780 100,671 -21.75 55,015 28,221 94.94 Tunisia 30,232 7,330 312.44 3,769 4,529 -16.78 South Africa 20,114 - - - - - Pakistan 18,068 - - - - - Bulgaria 17,890 17,836 0.30 6,135 1,892 224.26 Algeria 17,739 8,269 114.52 - - - Portugal 14,233 25,060 -43.20 14,233 5,149 176.42 USA 14,173 8,174 73.39 14,173 - - Greece 9,796 21,063 -53.49 - 7,869 -

