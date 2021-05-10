﻿
English
Turkey’s HRC exports down 38 percent in January-March

Monday, 10 May 2021 15:08:00 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In March this year, Turkey's total hot rolled coil (HRC) exports increased by 272.7 percent to 219,709 metric tons compared to February and were up 51.1 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). These exports had a value of $146.39 million, up 279.1 percent month on month, while increasing by 104.0 percent compared to the same month of 2020.

In the January-March period of this year, Turkey's HRC exports amounted to 387,512 mt, down 38.0 percent, while the value of these exports decreased by 14.8 percent to $244 million, both compared to the same period of 2020.

In the first three months of this year, Italy ranked first among Turkey's HRC export destinations, with its HRC imports from Turkey amounting to 129,485 mt, down 54.67 percent, followed by Spain which received 78,780 mt of HRC from Turkey in the given period.

Turkey's top HRC export destinations in January-March are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-March 2021

January-March 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

March 2021

March 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

Italy

129,485

285,654

-54.67

104,223

66,317

57.16

Spain

78,780

100,671

-21.75

55,015

28,221

94.94

Tunisia

30,232

7,330

312.44

3,769

4,529

-16.78

South Africa

20,114

-

-

-

-

-

Pakistan

18,068

-

-

-

-

-

Bulgaria

17,890

17,836

0.30

6,135

1,892

224.26

Algeria

17,739

8,269

114.52

-

-

-

Portugal

14,233

25,060

-43.20

14,233

5,149

176.42

USA

14,173

8,174

73.39

14,173

-

-

Greece

9,796

21,063

-53.49

-

7,869

-

