Turkey’s HRC exports down 25.5 percent in January-August

In August this year, Turkey's total hot rolled coil (HRC) exports decreased by 37.7 percent to 111,439 metric tons compared to July and were down 56.6 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). These exports had a value of $88.49 million, down 48.7 percent month on month, while decreasing by 66.1 percent compared to the same month of 2021.

In the January-August period of this year, Turkey's HRC exports amounted to 1.07 million mt, down 25.5 percent, while the value of these exports decreased by 13.8 percent to $1.01 billion, both compared to the same period of 2021.

In the given period, Egypt ranked first among Turkey's HRC export destinations, with its HRC imports from Turkey amounting to 210,853 mt, followed by Italy which received 204,150 mt of HRC from Turkey in the given period.

Turkey's top HRC export destinations in the first eight months of this year are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-August 2022 January-August 2021 Y-o-y change (%) August 2022 August 2021 Y-o-y change (%) Egypt 210,853 42,837 392.22 - 14,882 - Italy 204,150 387,156 -47.27 30,775 57,847 -46.80 Bulgaria 94,751 41,271 129.58 - 10,220 - Greece 77,279 62,729 23.20 15,028 3,872 288.12 Algeria 47,509 26,749 77.61 12,985 5,949 118.27 Tunisia 46,692 50,732 -7.96 5,465 1,017 437.36 Belgium 44,703 67,201 -33.48 12,731 18,417 -30.87 Albania 41,608 14,235 192.29 5,981 - - Morocco 32,150 15,856 102.76 7,746 - - Israel 30,999 10,508 195.0 2,475 - -

