Turkey’s HRC exports down 25.5 percent in January-August

Tuesday, 18 October 2022 12:12:36 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In August this year, Turkey's total hot rolled coil (HRC) exports decreased by 37.7 percent to 111,439 metric tons compared to July and were down 56.6 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). These exports had a value of $88.49 million, down 48.7 percent month on month, while decreasing by 66.1 percent compared to the same month of 2021.

In the January-August period of this year, Turkey's HRC exports amounted to 1.07 million mt, down 25.5 percent, while the value of these exports decreased by 13.8 percent to $1.01 billion, both compared to the same period of 2021.

In the given period, Egypt ranked first among Turkey's HRC export destinations, with its HRC imports from Turkey amounting to 210,853 mt, followed by Italy which received 204,150 mt of HRC from Turkey in the given period.

Turkey's top HRC export destinations in the first eight months of this year are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-August 2022

January-August 2021

Y-o-y change (%)

August 2022

August 2021

Y-o-y change (%)

Egypt

210,853

42,837

392.22

-

14,882

-

Italy

204,150

387,156

-47.27

30,775

57,847

-46.80

Bulgaria

94,751

41,271

129.58

-

10,220

-

Greece

77,279

62,729

23.20

15,028

3,872

288.12

Algeria

47,509

26,749

77.61

12,985

5,949

118.27

Tunisia

46,692

50,732

-7.96

5,465

1,017

437.36

Belgium

44,703

67,201

-33.48

12,731

18,417

-30.87

Albania

41,608

14,235

192.29

5,981

-

-

Morocco

32,150

15,856

102.76

7,746

-

-

Israel

30,999

10,508

195.0

2,475

-

-

