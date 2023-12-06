Turkey’s HRC exports down 24.8 percent in Jan-Oct

Wednesday, 06 December 2023 14:19:45 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In October this year, Turkey’s total hot rolled coil (HRC) exports rose by 115.1 percent compared to September and by 90.4 percent year on year to 207,545 mt, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). These exports had a value of $134.83 million, up by 108.1 percent month on month and by 81.9 percent compared to the same month of 2022.

In the January-October period of this year, Turkey’s HRC exports amounted to 989,679 mt, dropping by 24.8 percent, while the value of these exports fell by 40.4 percent to $704.35 million, both compared to the same period of 2022.

In the given period, Turkey’s largest HRC export destination was Italy which received 246,456 mt, down 6.7 percent year on year. Italy was followed by Egypt with 158,931 mt, down 27.5 percent, and Belgium with 60,278 mt, up 25.9 percent, both on year-on-year basis.