Turkey’s HRC exports down 23.1 percent in Jan-Nov

Monday, 08 January 2024 11:48:20 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In November last year, Turkey’s total hot rolled coil (HRC) exports declined by 61.9 percent compared to October and rose by 10.6 percent year on year to 78,622 mt, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). These exports had a value of $49.68 million, down by 63.0 percent month on month and up by 3.5 percent compared to the same month of 2022.

In the January-November period last year, Turkey’s HRC exports amounted to 1.07 million mt, dropping by 23.1 percent, while the value of these exports fell by 38.7 percent to $753.41 million, both compared to the same period of 2022.

In the given period, Turkey’s largest HRC export destination was Italy which received 255,465 mt, down 9.1 percent year on year. Italy was followed by Egypt with 188,163 mt, down 15.9 percent, and Spain with 86,234 mt, up 127.1 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

Turkey’s top HRC export destinations in the first 11 months of last year are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-November 2023 January-November 2022 Y-o-y change (%) November 2023 November 2022 Y-o-y change (%) Italy 255,465 280,939 -9.1 9,010 16,843 -46.5 Egypt 188,163 223,840 -15.9 29,227 4,599 +535.5 Spain 86,234 37,968 +127.1 - - - Algeria 69,560 73,307 -5.1 8,020 - - Belgium 67,324 61,667 +9.2 7,044 13,786 -48.9 Greece 59,131 106,347 -44.4 5,451 3,624 +50.4 Morocco 38,419 43,734 -12.2 - 313 - UK 35,008 25,001 +40.0 - 4,754 - Macedonia 33,464 22,185 +50.8 1,972 - - Albania 27,807 51,789 -46.3 1,899 5,611 +195.5

