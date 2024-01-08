﻿
English
Turkey’s HRC exports down 23.1 percent in Jan-Nov

Monday, 08 January 2024 11:48:20 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In November last year, Turkey’s total hot rolled coil (HRC) exports declined by 61.9 percent compared to October and rose by 10.6 percent year on year to 78,622 mt, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). These exports had a value of $49.68 million, down by 63.0 percent month on month and up by 3.5 percent compared to the same month of 2022.

In the January-November period last year, Turkey’s HRC exports amounted to 1.07 million mt, dropping by 23.1 percent, while the value of these exports fell by 38.7 percent to $753.41 million, both compared to the same period of 2022.

In the given period, Turkey’s largest HRC export destination was Italy which received 255,465 mt, down 9.1 percent year on year. Italy was followed by Egypt with 188,163 mt, down 15.9 percent, and Spain with 86,234 mt, up 127.1 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

Turkey’s top HRC export destinations in the first 11 months of last year are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-November 2023

January-November 2022

Y-o-y change (%)

November 2023

November 2022

Y-o-y change (%)

Italy

255,465

280,939

-9.1

9,010

16,843

-46.5

Egypt

188,163

223,840

-15.9

29,227

4,599

+535.5

Spain

86,234

37,968

+127.1

-

-

-

Algeria

69,560

73,307

-5.1

8,020

-

-

Belgium

67,324

61,667

+9.2

7,044

13,786

-48.9

Greece

59,131

106,347

-44.4

5,451

3,624

+50.4

Morocco

38,419

43,734

-12.2

-

313

-

UK

35,008

25,001

+40.0

-

4,754

-

Macedonia

33,464

22,185

+50.8

1,972

-

-

Albania

27,807

51,789

-46.3

1,899

5,611

+195.5

Turkey’s main HRC export destinations in the January-November period last year are as follows:


