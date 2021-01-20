Turkey’s HRC exports down 16.6 percent in January-November

Wednesday, 20 January 2021 12:22:30 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In November last year, Turkey's total hot rolled coil (HRC) exports decreased by 26.7 percent to 153,035 metric tons compared to October and were down 30.0 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). These exports had a value of $76.4 million, down 20.8 percent month on month, while decreasing by 23.4 percent compared to the same month of 2019.

In the January-November period of last year, Turkey's HRC exports amounted to 2.37 million mt, down 16.6 percent, while the value of these exports decreased by 25.9 percent to $1.09 billion, both compared to the same period of 2019.

In the first eleven months of last year, Italy ranked first among Turkey's HRC export destinations, with its HRC imports from Turkey amounting to 826,821 mt, down 14.9 percent, followed by Egypt which received 338,781 mt of HRC from Turkey in the given period.

Turkey's top HRC export destinations in January-November are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-November 2020 January-November 2019 Y-o-y change (%) November 2020 November 2019 Y-o-y change (%) Italy 826,821 971,545 -14.90 41,261 105,193 -60.78 Egypt 338,781 224,589 50.84 22,090 39,969 -44.73 Spain 313,238 520,292 -39.80 8,990 11,982 -24.97 Bulgaria 150,361 125,162 20.13 - 16,411 - Pakistan 115,739 56,969 103.16 58,503 - - China 92,007 - - - - - Greece 79,075 97,158 -18.61 1,657 13,147 -87.40 Belgium 67,176 127,594 -47.35 - - - Portugal 66,500 187,887 -64.61 - 4,504 - South Africa 58,204 10,674 445.29 - - -

