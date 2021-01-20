﻿
English
Turkey’s HRC exports down 16.6 percent in January-November

Wednesday, 20 January 2021 12:22:30 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In November last year, Turkey's total hot rolled coil (HRC) exports decreased by 26.7 percent to 153,035 metric tons compared to October and were down 30.0 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). These exports had a value of $76.4 million, down 20.8 percent month on month, while decreasing by 23.4 percent compared to the same month of 2019.

In the January-November period of last year, Turkey's HRC exports amounted to 2.37 million mt, down 16.6 percent, while the value of these exports decreased by 25.9 percent to $1.09 billion, both compared to the same period of 2019.

In the first eleven months of last year, Italy ranked first among Turkey's HRC export destinations, with its HRC imports from Turkey amounting to 826,821 mt, down 14.9 percent, followed by Egypt which received 338,781 mt of HRC from Turkey in the given period.

Turkey's top HRC export destinations in January-November are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-November 2020

January-November 2019

Y-o-y change (%)

November 2020

November 2019

Y-o-y change (%)

Italy

826,821

971,545

-14.90

41,261

105,193

-60.78

Egypt

338,781

224,589

50.84

22,090

39,969

-44.73

Spain

313,238

520,292

-39.80

8,990

11,982

-24.97

Bulgaria

150,361

125,162

20.13

-

16,411

-

Pakistan

115,739

56,969

103.16

58,503

-

-

China

92,007

-

-

-

-

-

Greece

79,075

97,158

-18.61

1,657

13,147

-87.40

Belgium

67,176

127,594

-47.35

-

-

-

Portugal

66,500

187,887

-64.61

-

4,504

-

South Africa

58,204

10,674

445.29

-

-

-

Turkey's main HRC export destinations in January-November are as follows:


