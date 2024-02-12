Turkey’s HRC exports down 14.5 percent in 2023

Monday, 12 February 2024 12:08:11 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In December last year, Turkey’s total hot rolled coil (HRC) exports rose by 124.6 percent compared to November and by 164.1 percent year on year to 175,670 mt, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). These exports had a value of $113.80 million, up by 130.1 percent month on month and by 157.2 percent compared to the same month of 2022.

In 2023, Turkey’s HRC exports amounted to 1.24 million mt, dropping by 14.5 percent, while the value of these exports fell by 32.0 percent to $867 million, both compared to the same period of 2022.

In the given year, Turkey’s largest HRC export destination was Italy which received 308,696 mt, up 8.7 percent year on year. Italy was followed by Egypt with 241,817 mt, down 5.6 percent, and Spain with 95,761 mt, up 152.2 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

Turkey’s top HRC export destinations in 2023 are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) 2023 2022 Y-o-y change (%) December 2023 December 2022 Y-o-y change (%) Italy 308,696 283,941 +8.7 53,416 3,002 - Egypt 241,817 256,222 -5.6 53,734 32,382 +65.9 Spain 95,761 37,968 +152.2 9,527 - - Algeria 85,859 75,758 +13.3 16,373 2,451 +568.0 Greece 68,143 107,327 -36.5 9,053 980 -99.1 Belgium 67,324 61,667 +9.2 - - - Morocco 44,465 43,761 +1.6 6,046 27 -77.6 UK 35,008 25,035 +39.8 - 34 - Macedonia 33,464 22,190 +50.8 - 5 - Albania 29,961 53,718 -44.2 2,153 1,930 +11.6

