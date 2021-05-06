Turkey’s Habaş to increase hot rolling capacity through upgrade

Thursday, 06 May 2021 15:35:12 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkey’s hot rolled coil (HRC) production capacity is set to increase in the coming years, given the projects and restarts undertaken by almost all local mills. Recently, German plantmaker SMS Group has announced it will conduct an upgrade of the hot strip line of Turkish steelmaker Habaş, located in Aliaga in the Izmir region.

After the commissioning, which is scheduled for early 2023, Habaş will be able to increase its production capacity from around 2.4 million mt per year to 4.5 million mt, SteelOrbis understands. As well as carbon steels, the product range will include HSLA steels, pipe grades and multi-phase steels. The mill will be able to process slabs of up to 225 mm in thickness, up to 2,100 mm in width and up to 12 meters in length, and produce hot strips with widths from 700 mm to 2,100 mm and thicknesses between 1.2 mm and 25.4 mm.

The rolling mill which will undergo the modernization was supplied and commissioned by SMS and has been in operation since 2014.