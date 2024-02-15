Turkey’s CRC imports up 29.9 percent in 2023

Thursday, 15 February 2024 11:59:46 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In December last year, Turkey’s cold rolled coil (CRC) imports declined by 12.6 percent month on month and rose by 15.8 percent year on year to 56,169 mt, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports was $44.41 million, decreasing by 11.8 percent compared to November and growing by 14.4 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in 2023, Turkey’s CRC imports amounted to 893,041 mt, up 29.9 percent year on year, while the value of these imports totaled $715.78 million, increasing by 3.4 percent compared to 2022.

In the given year, South Korea ranked first among Turkey’s CRC import sources, supplying 327,196 mt, up 158.3 percent year on year, while South Korea was followed by China with 189,805 mt, up 51.7 percent and by Russia with 176,741 mt, down 41.4 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

Turkey’s main CRC import sources in 2023 are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) 2023 2022 Change (%) December 2023 December 2022 Change (%) South Korea 327,196 126,695 +158.3 5,973 12,028 -50.3 China 189,805 125,119 +51.7 18,512 - - Russia 176,741 301,428 -41.4 10,918 23,952 -54.4 Spain 45,015 8,489 +430.3 3,418 4,030 -15.2 France 33,177 5,160 +543.0 4,977 421 -98.8 Belgium 29,840 15,156 +96.9 2,818 2,100 +34.2 Netherlands 24,465 23,860 +2.5 3,877 1,357 +185.7 Egypt 12,581 1,456 +764.1 2,009 - - Romania 10,443 14,158 -26.2 916 - - India 7,300 20,166 -63.8 - - -

