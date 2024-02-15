﻿
English
Turkey’s CRC imports up 29.9 percent in 2023

Thursday, 15 February 2024 11:59:46 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In December last year, Turkey’s cold rolled coil (CRC) imports declined by 12.6 percent month on month and rose by 15.8 percent year on year to 56,169 mt, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports was $44.41 million, decreasing by 11.8 percent compared to November and growing by 14.4 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in 2023, Turkey’s CRC imports amounted to 893,041 mt, up 29.9 percent year on year, while the value of these imports totaled $715.78 million, increasing by 3.4 percent compared to 2022.

In the given year, South Korea ranked first among Turkey’s CRC import sources, supplying 327,196 mt, up 158.3 percent year on year, while South Korea was followed by China with 189,805 mt, up 51.7 percent and by Russia with 176,741 mt, down 41.4 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

Turkey’s main CRC import sources in 2023 are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

2023

2022

Change (%)

December 2023

December 2022

Change (%)

South Korea

327,196

126,695

+158.3

5,973

12,028

-50.3

China

189,805

125,119

+51.7

18,512

-

-

Russia

176,741

301,428

-41.4

10,918

23,952

-54.4

Spain

45,015

8,489

+430.3

3,418

4,030

-15.2

France

33,177

5,160

+543.0

4,977

421

-98.8

Belgium

29,840

15,156

+96.9

2,818

2,100

+34.2

Netherlands

24,465

23,860

+2.5

3,877

1,357

+185.7

Egypt

12,581

1,456

+764.1

2,009

-

-

Romania

10,443

14,158

-26.2

916

-

-

India

7,300

20,166

-63.8

-

-

-

Turkey’s main CRC sources on country basis in the given year are presented below:


