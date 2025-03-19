 |  Login 
Turkey’s CRC imports up 118.1 percent in January

Wednesday, 19 March 2025 11:32:53 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In January this year, Turkey's cold rolled coil (CRC) import volume increased by 118.1 percent year on year and by 20.8 month on month to 91,123 metric tons, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $59.68 million, up 75.9 percent year on year and 21.1 percent month on month.

Turkey’s CRC imports - January 2025

In the given month, Turkey imported 36,435 mt of CRC from South Korea, with South Korea ranking as Turkey's leading CRC import source, ahead of Russia which supplied 17,719 mt in the given month and Belgium which supplied 16,300 mt of CRC.

Turkey's top 10 CRC import sources in January are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

January 2025

January 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

South Korea

36,435

3,997

811.6

Russia

17,719

6,753

162.4

Belgium

16,300

2,785

485.3

China

9,725

11,725

-17.1

France

3,106

1,985

56.5

Italy

2,182

-

-

Spain

1,816

6,909

-73.7

Netherlands

1,347

3,828

-64.8

Sweden

823

784

5.0

Austria

628

1,682

-62.7

Shares in Turkey’s CRC imports - January 2025


