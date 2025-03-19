Turkey’s CRC imports up 118.1 percent in January

In January this year, Turkey's cold rolled coil (CRC) import volume increased by 118.1 percent year on year and by 20.8 month on month to 91,123 metric tons, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $59.68 million, up 75.9 percent year on year and 21.1 percent month on month.
Turkey’s CRC imports - January 2025
In the given month, Turkey imported 36,435 mt of CRC from South Korea, with South Korea ranking as Turkey's leading CRC import source, ahead of Russia which supplied 17,719 mt in the given month and Belgium which supplied 16,300 mt of CRC.
Turkey's top 10 CRC import sources in January are as follows:
Country
Amount (mt)
January 2025
January 2024
Y-o-y change (%)
South Korea
36,435
3,997
811.6
Russia
17,719
6,753
162.4
Belgium
16,300
2,785
485.3
China
9,725
11,725
-17.1
France
3,106
1,985
56.5
Italy
2,182
-
-
Spain
1,816
6,909
-73.7
Netherlands
1,347
3,828
-64.8
Sweden
823
784
5.0
Austria
628
1,682
-62.7