Turkey’s CRC imports up 118.1 percent in January

In January this year, Turkey's cold rolled coil (CRC) import volume increased by 118.1 percent year on year and by 20.8 month on month to 91,123 metric tons, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $59.68 million, up 75.9 percent year on year and 21.1 percent month on month.

Turkey’s CRC imports - January 2025

In the given month, Turkey imported 36,435 mt of CRC from South Korea, with South Korea ranking as Turkey 's leading CRC import source, ahead of Russia which supplied 17,719 mt in the given month and Belgium which supplied 16,300 mt of CRC.

Turkey 's top 10 CRC import sources in January are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January 2025 January 2024 Y-o-y change (%) South Korea 36,435 3,997 811.6 Russia 17,719 6,753 162.4 Belgium 16,300 2,785 485.3 China 9,725 11,725 -17.1 France 3,106 1,985 56.5 Italy 2,182 - - Spain 1,816 6,909 -73.7 Netherlands 1,347 3,828 -64.8 Sweden 823 784 5.0 Austria 628 1,682 -62.7

Shares in Turkey’s CRC imports - January 2025