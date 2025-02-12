Turkey’s CRC imports down 14.6 percent in 2024

In December last year, Turkey’s cold rolled coil (CRC) imports amounted to 75,412 metric tons, up by 31.2 percent compared to November and increasing by 34.3 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports totaled $49.29 million, increasing by 23.5 percent compared to the previous month and by 11.0 percent year on year.

In 2024, Turkey 's CRC imports amounted to 762,511 mt, down 14.6 percent, while the value of these imports fell by 19.5 percent to $576.43 million, both year on year.

Turkey’s CRC imports - 2024

In the given period, Turkey ’s largest CRC import source was South Korea, which supplied 234,660 mt. South Korea was followed by Russia with 167,154 mt and China with 163,720 mt.

Turkey ’s top 10 CRC import sources in last year:

Country Amount (mt) 2024 2023 Y-o-y change (%) December 2024 December 2023 Y-o-y change (%) South Korea 234,660 327,408 -28.3 42,313 5,973 608.4 Russia 167,154 176,726 -5.4 13,731 10,918 25.8 China 163,720 189,930 -13.8 3,141 18,512 -83.0 Spain 45,594 45,039 1.2 1,618 3,418 -52.7 Belgium 32,524 29,969 8.5 4,143 2,818 47.0 France 31,241 33,236 -6.0 2,133 4,977 -57.1 Netherlands 26,260 24,482 7.3 2,668 3,877 -31.2 Italy 9,825 3,011 226.3 639 823 -22.4 Egypt 9,297 12,581 -26.1 1,394 2,009 -30.6 Austria 7,736 7,224 7.1 564 422 33.6

Shares in Turkey’s CRC imports - 2024