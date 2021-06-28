﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey’s Corbus signs scrap trade agreement with Djibouti

Monday, 28 June 2021 12:10:55 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Turkey-based Corbus Metal has signed an agreement with the government of Djibouti in eastern Africa, for the processing, use and export of all scrap metal products in the country, SteelOrbis has learned.

According to the agreement, the collection and processing of all iron, steel and non-ferrous scrap metallic products in the country will be handled only by Corbus. Accordingly, scrap or products to be scrapped, including old vehicles, will soon be collected and exported from Djibouti by Corbus.

In the next steps of the given agreement, steel investments will be made by Corbus in Djibouti. The company’s product portfolio includes deformed bars, angle bars, square, flat and round bars.


Tags: East Africa  scrap  raw mat  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

25  Jun

German steel recyclers criticize government disregard of scrap in decarbonization
14  Jun

Vietnam’s steel imports down 29.4% in May from April, scrap imports up
09  Jun

Taiwan’s scrap imports down 12.9 percent in January-May
04  Jun

BIR: China’s policy shift aimed at cutting carbon emissions to drive up global scrap prices
02  Jun

Japan’s steel scrap exports down 16.6 percent in Jan-Apr