Turkey’s Corbus signs scrap trade agreement with Djibouti

Monday, 28 June 2021 12:10:55 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkey-based Corbus Metal has signed an agreement with the government of Djibouti in eastern Africa, for the processing, use and export of all scrap metal products in the country, SteelOrbis has learned.

According to the agreement, the collection and processing of all iron, steel and non-ferrous scrap metallic products in the country will be handled only by Corbus. Accordingly, scrap or products to be scrapped, including old vehicles, will soon be collected and exported from Djibouti by Corbus.

In the next steps of the given agreement, steel investments will be made by Corbus in Djibouti. The company’s product portfolio includes deformed bars, angle bars, square, flat and round bars.