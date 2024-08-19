 |  Login 
Turkey’s coking coal imports increase by 42 percent in January-June

Monday, 19 August 2024 09:25:20 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In June this year, Turkey’s coking coal imports amounted to 646,324 metric tons, up by 31.5 percent compared to May and by 136.6 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $173.36 million, increasing by 52.3 percent compared to the previous month and by 155.6 percent year on year.

In the January-June period, Turkey's coking coal imports amounted to 3,108,327 mt, up 42.0 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 29.8 percent to $858.09 million, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey’s largest coking coal import source was Australia, with 1,563,665 mt. Australia was followed by the US with 1,124,408 mt and Russia with 207,186 mt.

Turkey’s top 10 coking coal import sources in the January-June period this year:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January- June 2023

January-June 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

June 2023

June 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

Australia

1,157,211

1,563,665

35.1

114,850

388,578

238.3

US

550,276

1,124,408

104.3

78,253

240,926

207.9

Russia

220,510

207,186

-6.0

80,019

16,800

-79.0

Colombia

99,348

113,068

13.8

-

-

-

Turkey’s main coking coal import sources on country basis in the January-June period this year are presented below:


