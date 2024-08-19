Turkey’s coking coal imports increase by 42 percent in January-June

In June this year, Turkey’s coking coal imports amounted to 646,324 metric tons, up by 31.5 percent compared to May and by 136.6 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $173.36 million, increasing by 52.3 percent compared to the previous month and by 155.6 percent year on year.

In the January-June period, Turkey 's coking coal imports amounted to 3,108,327 mt, up 42.0 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 29.8 percent to $858.09 million, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey ’s largest coking coal import source was Australia, with 1,563,665 mt. Australia was followed by the US with 1,124,408 mt and Russia with 207,186 mt.

Turkey ’s top 10 coking coal import sources in the January-June period this year:

Country Amount (mt) January- June 2023 January-June 2024 Y-o-y change (%) June 2023 June 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Australia 1,157,211 1,563,665 35.1 114,850 388,578 238.3 US 550,276 1,124,408 104.3 78,253 240,926 207.9 Russia 220,510 207,186 -6.0 80,019 16,800 -79.0 Colombia 99,348 113,068 13.8 - - -