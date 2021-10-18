﻿
English
Turkey’s BMS starts construction of wire mesh and debar mill

Monday, 18 October 2021 11:17:35 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Turkey-based BMS Çelik Hasır Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.Ş. has announced that it has started the construction of its new wire mesh and deformed bar (debar) production mill in Aliağa, Izmir, having obtained the relevant permits.

With the new mill, the company’s wire mesh output will increase by 17,000 mt.

In June this year, BMS announced that it planned to increase its 2,500 m² indoor area to 10,000 m² by enclosing another 7,500 m² of its 40,000 m² land in Aliağa and to bring the company’s total number of production lines to six, as SteelOrbis previously reported.


Tags: steelmaking  Europe  Turkey  |  similar articles »


