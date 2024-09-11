Turkey’s billet imports down by 29.5 percent in January-July

In July this year, Turkey’s billet and bloom imports amounted to 261,251 metric tons, up by 58.9 percent compared to June and down by 7.8 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $144.65 million, increasing by 58.9 percent compared to the previous month and down by 13.8 percent year on year.

In the January-July period, Turkey 's billet and bloom imports amounted to 1,584,972 mt, down 29.5 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 33.0 percent to $903.28 million, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey ’s largest billet and bloom import source was Russia, which supplied 321,417 mt. Russia was followed by Indonesia with 216,871 mt and Malaysia with 211,826 mt.

Turkey ’s top 10 billet and bloom import sources in the January-July period this year:

Country Amount (mt) January-July 2023 January-July 2024 Y-o-y change (%) July 2023 July 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Russia 1,053,242 321,417 -69.5 112,792 42,763 -62.1 Indonesia - 216,871 - - 30,589 - Malaysia 94,377 211,826 124.4 10,019 50,029 399.3 Algeria 414,799 208,857 -49.6 50,718 35,794 -29.4 Saudi Arabia - 106,319 - - - - Ukraine 47,878 94,949 98.3 28,286 37,021 30.9 Iran 88,028 76,671 -12.9 14,288 12,188 -14.7 Pakistan 33,929 56,091 65.3 2,957 9,476 220.5 Azerbaijan 74,636 48,721 -34.7 8,251 2,922 -64.6 India 87,533 29,912 -65.8 29,889 - -