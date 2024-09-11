 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Turkey’s...

Turkey’s billet imports down by 29.5 percent in January-July

Wednesday, 11 September 2024 10:35:46 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In July this year, Turkey’s billet and bloom imports amounted to 261,251 metric tons, up by 58.9 percent compared to June and down by 7.8 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $144.65 million, increasing by 58.9 percent compared to the previous month and down by 13.8 percent year on year.

In the January-July period, Turkey's billet and bloom imports amounted to 1,584,972 mt, down 29.5 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 33.0 percent to $903.28 million, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey’s largest billet and bloom import source was Russia, which supplied 321,417 mt. Russia was followed by Indonesia with 216,871 mt and Malaysia with 211,826 mt.

Turkey’s top 10 billet and bloom import sources in the January-July period this year:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-July 2023

January-July 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

July 2023

July 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

Russia

1,053,242

321,417

-69.5

112,792

42,763

-62.1

Indonesia

-

216,871

-

-

30,589

-

Malaysia

94,377

211,826

124.4

10,019

50,029

399.3

Algeria

414,799

208,857

-49.6

50,718

35,794

-29.4

Saudi Arabia

-

106,319

-

-

-

-

Ukraine

47,878

94,949

98.3

28,286

37,021

30.9

Iran

88,028

76,671

-12.9

14,288

12,188

-14.7

Pakistan

33,929

56,091

65.3

2,957

9,476

220.5

Azerbaijan

74,636

48,721

-34.7

8,251

2,922

-64.6

India

87,533

29,912

-65.8

29,889

-

-

Turkey’s main billet and bloom import sources on country basis in the January-July period this year are presented below:


Tags: Billet Semis Turkey Europe 

Similar articles

Turkey’s billet market mainly quiet apart from two widely discussed deals from China

11 Sep | Longs and Billet

Turkey-based Çemtaş reports lower net profit and sales revenues for H1

11 Sep | Steel News

Ex-India billet prices improve as buyers bid higher feeling market has bottomed out

11 Sep | Longs and Billet

ASEAN billet unlikely to fall further amid lower allocation, China less active amid gradual rebound

10 Sep | Longs and Billet

India’s RINL floats export tender for 20,000 mt of billet for end-Oct shipment

09 Sep | Longs and Billet

Global View on Billet: China’s slump triggers more bearishness globally, though ‘Golden September’ starts

06 Sep | Longs and Billet

India’s RINL floats export tender for 30,000 mt of billet for end-Oct shipment

06 Sep | Longs and Billet

Import billet prices weaken again in Turkey but yet to attract much demand

05 Sep | Longs and Billet

Import billet prices in SE Asia again fall to $450/mt CFR and below

05 Sep | Longs and Billet

Ex-China billet sink to new low as futures slump further, import markets fail to react so far

04 Sep | Longs and Billet