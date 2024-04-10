Turkey’s billet imports down by 28.9 percent in January-February

Wednesday, 10 April 2024 11:46:12 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In February this year, Turkey’s billet and bloom imports amounted to 221,349 metric tons, up by 15.3 percent compared to January and down by 11.2 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $129.79 million, increasing by 19.2 percent compared to the previous month and decreasing by 9.3 percent year on year.

In the January-February period, Turkey's billet and bloom imports amounted to 413,276 mt, down 28.9 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 27.0 percent to $238.68 million, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey’s largest billet and bloom import source was China, which sold 322,110 mt to Turkey. China was followed by Egypt with 153,968 mt and Japan with 81,187 mt.

Turkey’s top 10 billet and bloom import sources in the January-February period this year:

Country Amount (mt) January- February 2023 January-February 2024 Y-o-y change (%) February 2023 February 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Russia 210,576 100,009 -52.5 83,079 40,145 -51.7 Indonesia - 59,729 - 59,729 - Saudi Arabia 9 51,489 >1000 9 - - Algeria 160,799 40,363 -74.9 111,472 20,364 -81.7 Malaysia 28,491 38,490 35.1 - 38,489 - Ukraine 54 30,678 >1000 54 9,688 >1000 Other countries - 26,828 - - 14,479 - Iran 24,715 19,448 -21.3 9,166 9,365 2.2 Oman 93,856 15,657 -83.3 4,245 15,657 268.8 Azerbaijan 8,377 13,349 59.4 4,764 5,425 13.9

Turkey’s main billet and bloom import sources on country basis in the January-February period this year are presented below: