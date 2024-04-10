﻿
English
Turkey’s billet imports down by 28.9 percent in January-February

Wednesday, 10 April 2024 11:46:12 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In February this year, Turkey’s billet and bloom imports amounted to 221,349 metric tons, up by 15.3 percent compared to January and down by 11.2 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $129.79 million, increasing by 19.2 percent compared to the previous month and decreasing by 9.3 percent year on year.

In the January-February period, Turkey's billet and bloom imports amounted to 413,276 mt, down 28.9 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 27.0 percent to $238.68 million, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey’s largest billet and bloom import source was China, which sold 322,110 mt to Turkey. China was followed by Egypt with 153,968 mt and Japan with 81,187 mt.

Turkey’s top 10 billet and bloom import sources in the January-February period this year:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January- February 2023

January-February 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

February 2023

February 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

Russia

210,576

100,009

-52.5

83,079

40,145

-51.7

Indonesia

-

59,729

  

-

59,729

-

Saudi Arabia

9

51,489

>1000

9

-

-

Algeria

160,799

40,363

-74.9

111,472

20,364

-81.7

Malaysia

28,491

38,490

35.1

-

38,489

-

Ukraine

54

30,678

>1000

54

9,688

>1000

Other countries

-

26,828

-

-

14,479

-

Iran

24,715

19,448

-21.3

9,166

9,365

2.2

Oman

93,856

15,657

-83.3

4,245

15,657

268.8

Azerbaijan

8,377

13,349

59.4

4,764

5,425

13.9

Turkey’s main billet and bloom import sources on country basis in the January-February period this year are presented below:


